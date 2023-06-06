The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

Tesla Model Y and Model 3 best sellers in ACT for fifth month in a row

PB
By Peter Brewer
June 7 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

US-based electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla has sold more than $60 million worth of cars into the ACT this year, and last month continued to lead the new vehicle market for the fifth consecutive month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.