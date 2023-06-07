Arthur says: "The public's right to know and attaining justice are opposing forces. Add to that complicated science and the stage is set for miscarriage of justice. Journalists have a very fine line to walk and need the wisdom of Solomon to get a correct balance. The coronial findings with Lindy Chamberlain were televised. Evidence in her appeal was compromised by complicated science not understood by the court. The trial of Bruce Lehrmann was compromised by Brittany Higgins' prior publicity. Folbigg's trial was compromised by publicity and a poor understanding of scientific evidence and statistics. The findings of the court proceedings in Ben Roberts-Smith were televised. The findings should have been suppressed and sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions for appropriate action. There is now no way BRS can receive a fair trial. Assuming he is prosecuted he is entitled to a jury of 12 returned SAS soldiers if the principle of trial by peers is to be upheld. I doubt that will happen."