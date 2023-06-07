This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
The great white shark kept coming. At each pass it took a bite at the cage. It bent the bars which would soon break. My heart raced as it circled back and came again, this time at real speed. Bracing for impact, eyes closed instinctively. Another bang and then it was gone.
I took off the virtual reality headset, sweat pouring from my brow.
The perspiration was caused not as much by the virtual encounter than the fact the contraption I'd placed on my noggin was hot and uncomfortable.
It was an early model PlayStation headset I'd picked up secondhand. I played with it for a few weeks. Chased gangsters through the virtual streets of London, flew jets off an aircraft carrier, joined special forces teams conducting operations in besieged embassies. Laughed when I convinced unsuspecting friends to experience The Shark. Then the novelty of virtual reality wore off. The thing has sat in a basket in the back room ever since.
Remember VR? How just a few years ago it was going to transform our lives? How Mark Zuckerberg was so convinced of its potential he ploughed billions into developing his so-called metaverse? He even changed the name of Facebook's parent company to Meta.
Early visits to his virtual world yielded scathing reviews. It was cold, empty and utterly uninteresting. I was not one to visit and certainly not prepared to part with the cash to buy the Meta Quest headset to be able to do so. Nor have many others, it seems. Despite the huge investment and the plunge in price, Meta is reported to have only sold about 20 million of its headsets, many of which are now most likely gathering dust.
So it was a little chuckle-inducing to see Apple entering the fray the other day with its Vision Pro extended reality headset, which blends augmented and virtual reality and allows something called spatial computing. The headset promises to allow you to use and control apps with your eyes and fingers. It can also play your favourite movies, with surround sound, right there on your face. If having a computer screen strapped to your head doesn't make your eyes water, perhaps the $5300 price tag will.
I'm no Luddite. Some new tech - like the 360-degree camera in the new car - genuinely makes life easier and some, like my drone, even makes it fun. But other developments have proved to be ridiculous passing fads.
Some years ago I encountered a distressed looking colleague appearing to photograph something under a hedge. I thought he'd found a body but, no, he was wasting his lunch hour playing Pokemon Go - an augmented reality app on his iPhone. The craze swept the world and for a while every second person seemed to be hunting invisible creatures with their iPhones until they realised how daft they looked. Thankfully, Pokemon Go has, well, gone.
So, too, the Google Glass. Hailed as the next big thing in the early 2010s, the device which threw a head-up display onto glasses and had a low-res camera quickly vanished from view after it was derided for being a creepy invasion of privacy and unspeakably ugly.
The new Apple headset will doubtless tickle up the tech nerds but I can't see a future for it in the same sense as the iPhone, iPad or Macbook, which have become ubiquitous. The human race getting about in weird looking headsets seems impossible. Then again, so did wireless earbuds until three or four years ago. Now everyone is yelling into the damn things, while their phones stay in their pockets.
The only goggles to go on my head, however, will be safety ones for when the whipper snipper is put to work.
HAVE YOUR SAY: Have you ever experienced virtual reality? Or is "real" reality quite enough, thank you very much? Name some of the gadgets you can't live without and some that ended up in landfill. Is there a modern gadget we'd all be better off without? Email us: echidna@theechidna.com.au
SHARE THE LOVE: If you enjoy The Echidna, forward it to a friend so they can sign up, too.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT:
- The Reserve Bank of Australia has raised the official cash rate to an 11-year high of 4.1 per cent in a further hit to borrowers. It means monthly repayments on a typical $500,000 home loan have increased almost $300 since the start of the year.
- The man accused of pointing a gun at Nick Kyrgios's mother in order to steal the tennis star's luxury car has denied all charges. The 32-year-old man, who is not being named for legal reasons, faced the ACT Magistrates Court via phone from Canberra's jail.
- Kathleen Folbigg says she is "extremely humbled and extremely grateful" for being pardoned and released from prison. In her first public statement since being released on Monday morning, Ms Folbigg thanked all of her supporters.
THEY SAID IT: "One of the reasons why I think virtual reality, as a narrative format, is never going to go beyond the short-form immersion space is because the bedrock of visual storytelling is the reverse angle. If you can't look into the eyes of the protagonist, you cannot hold people's attention for more than 15 minutes." - Steven Soderbergh
YOU SAID IT: The presumption of innocence and reasonable doubt - concepts we should remember before we rush to judge.
Brad says: "You are right but your profession, the media, not just its unregulated digital progeny, has not learned the lessons of the Chamberlain case and never accepts humble pie. There are people who will never accept Lindy's innocence, or Kathleen's, or anyone else's because news outlets tried them and declared them guilty or 'evil'. We dare not be too derisive of our US friends who believe the Trumpian storyline. It's the same 'never wrong' delivery."
"As a community, we need to ensure that there is not the slightest doubt of guilt when a mother is accused of killing their child," says John from Newcastle. "If a guilty mother is found innocent, the mother needs to live with their guilt. However, if an innocent mother is returned a guilty verdict by a court, the ramifications are that multiple lives are destroyed."
Arthur says: "The public's right to know and attaining justice are opposing forces. Add to that complicated science and the stage is set for miscarriage of justice. Journalists have a very fine line to walk and need the wisdom of Solomon to get a correct balance. The coronial findings with Lindy Chamberlain were televised. Evidence in her appeal was compromised by complicated science not understood by the court. The trial of Bruce Lehrmann was compromised by Brittany Higgins' prior publicity. Folbigg's trial was compromised by publicity and a poor understanding of scientific evidence and statistics. The findings of the court proceedings in Ben Roberts-Smith were televised. The findings should have been suppressed and sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions for appropriate action. There is now no way BRS can receive a fair trial. Assuming he is prosecuted he is entitled to a jury of 12 returned SAS soldiers if the principle of trial by peers is to be upheld. I doubt that will happen."
"It is difficult to accept that we should not allow the media to have some allowance for judgement," says Michele. "If we did not have the media, there are many instances that would never go to court if it had not been for media presence, exposing wrongdoings. However, it must be based on evidence and if there is no evidence to the facts, then certainly we, as a society including the media, should not judge others. Therefore it is all about presenting good journalism, what is in the public interest so that whatever the opinion, it is unbiased and comes from a sound background."
Sue says: "Regardless of the outcome of the Higgins/Lehrmann case, it has achieved a number of things which include highlighting the uncertainty surrounding the charging process and criteria for rape allegations, and the responsibilities of jurors and the consequences of their not fulfilling those responsibilities. It has also demonstrated the toxicity of Parliament House as a workplace for women. The public support of the rallies demonstrated that it is not the only toxic workplace. Keeping any public issue in the forefront for long is difficult, but this is an issue that had faded from awareness (unless you are female) and it was time it received the publicity. Women have it tough in the workforce and it is mainly men that make it so."
Four decades in the media, working in print and television. Formerly editor of the South Coast Register and Milton Ulladulla Times. Based on the South Coast of NSW.
Four decades in the media, working in print and television. Formerly editor of the South Coast Register and Milton Ulladulla Times. Based on the South Coast of NSW.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.