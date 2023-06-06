The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

The ADF needs to adopt and implement a code of ethics

By Letters to the Editor
June 7 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
While much has been done to improve training in ethics and accountability in the ADF a code of ethics is essential. Picture by Richard Briggs
While much has been done to improve training in ethics and accountability in the ADF a code of ethics is essential. Picture by Richard Briggs

Much has been done in recent years to establish a foundation of ethical behaviour across the Australian Defence Force, including the publication of a military ethics manual in 2021.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.