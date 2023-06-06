The ADF needs to adopt and implement a code of ethics

Much has been done in recent years to establish a foundation of ethical behaviour across the Australian Defence Force, including the publication of a military ethics manual in 2021.
Addressing a previous lack of accountability, individuals, teams and leaders are to now be held to account for ethical failures: "A commander is responsible if they directed, ignored, knew or should have known that their subordinates were conducting any unethical action and did nothing to prevent them or take appropriate subsequent action".
While specifying a set of ADF values and behaviours, the Centre for Defence Leadership and Ethics (CDLE) has stopped short of introducing a code of ethics. Often coupled with guidelines that characterise professional conduct by its members, a code of ethics sets out the standards, principles and responsibilities that govern the functions of an organisation.
Nearly all Australian commercial, not for profit, and charitable entities have a code of ethics tailored to their mode of operation. A detailed justification for the adoption of an ADF code of ethics has been provided to the CDLE.
It's great to see Woolworths have a plan to make all its home-delivery vehicles electric by 2030.
Research shows that the majority of Australians favour businesses with green credentials.
This is a sensible business move. It's also good for the environment and our health, considering that a medium-sized delivery truck produces around 16.2 tonnes of carbon dioxide a year.
Coles meanwhile, has one electric transport truck in operation. Hopefully, both supermarket giants will soon be turning a corner in pollution-free transport.
In the article "Six ACT reserves to close overnight except weekends as kangaroo cull takes aim" (canberratimes.com.au, June 6) the author refers to the kangaroos as beasts.
The only beasts in this situation are those that sign off on the shooting of 1042 healthy adult kangaroos and sanction hundreds of joeys to be ripped from their mother's pouches and hit with wooden mallets.
One of the photographs in your report on the release of Kathleen Folbigg shows a fresh-faced, rather attractive young woman before her conviction for the murder of four infants.
The other, taken after her 20 years of imprisonment, shows a conspicuously older woman with a decidedly haggard, haunted look and greying hair.
I, and I'm sure many others, feel very sorry for her. The criminal justice system needs to be reformed.
A high proportion of dual occupancies are demeaning, intrusive, environmentally destructive and expensive.
That's why they're not being built in any numbers. So, Howard MacLean, ("A simple change to improve housing affordability", June 5, p30), forget them, along with "up-zoning" existing residential zones, as solutions to our rampant housing affordability problem, and as densification typologies.
There's clearly a demand for new plots of single-residence land, ("Future residents of Jacka snap up land", p2), and well-planned new suburbs can be economically feasible, environmentally sustainable, and energy efficient.
However government, developers, and environmental zealots are restricting supply, and subdivisions are over-elaborate - perpetuating very high prices, unaffordable to most.
Major market and housing-delivery/participatory reforms are way overdue.
Single dwellings in new well-planned suburbs, on blocks of land with space for gardens, trees, a shed, and so on are clearly always in demand; as are apartments in small developments with privacy, amenity and generous in-ground landscaping.
Genuine (deed-bonded if required) owner-occupiers (including pre-formed small bodies corporate) should be able to purchase the necessary land directly, at a fair, affordable price - that's a pre-residential "value" component, plus the openly ascertainable cost to produce, and a reasonable margin of say 10 per cent.
A modest increase in the GST could compensate governments for any loss of rates or land tax and assist with genuine short-term owner-occupier mortgage stress.
Archbishop Christopher Prowse must think us stupid to believe that democracy is in some way diminished by the exercise of democracy itself.
The best thing he can do is to co-operate in a smooth transition to new management.
Instead, he lines up with every right-wing political "ugly". There are few things more toxic than where the church mixes it with politics to impose its will upon a progressive electorate.
Issues surrounding the influence of PwC as a contractor to the public service raise matters of considerable concern.
Currently the government has $255.2 million in contracts with PwC.
The notion that the Australian Federal Police could conduct a genuine investigation into the PwC scandal while PwC is its contracted internal auditor is laughable. It is not in the interests of the employer or the employee to find anything wrong.
If this investigation goes ahead it will most likely die in the headlines in the same manner as the outcome of the Royal Commission into Misconduct in the Banking Superannuation and Financial Services Industry. The banking royal commission resulted in 76 recommendations and 24 referrals for further action in the final report by Commissioner Kenneth Hayne. Nothing happened.
Government must be seen to take genuine action in this matter, not simply shuffle it off for pseudo investigation.
PWC certainly deserves vitriol and scrutiny from those who oversee the shovelling of tens of millions into the coffers of large and highly influential commercial consultancy firms each year.
But weeks of noise from the Treasurer and Labor senators about this company's "betrayal of trust" could be more solidly underpinned, and the higher moral ground secured longer term, if the ALP rid itself of large donations received from PWC in the lead up to the 2019 and 2022 elections, and those made for other purposes, such as PwC's input to one of the party's fundraising entities, the Federal Labor Business Forum.
In the current economic climate, community food banks could benefit hugely from the unexpected receipt of such extra financial support.
A move like this by the Labor party might also give the opposition parties a big nudge to follow suit, resulting in "a win-win" for parliamentary integrity and for those who need help to feed themselves and their families over what is likely to be a cruel winter.
The PwC scandal is very illuminating about the relationship between big business and government.
Clearly big business thinks the government regulators and the law have no teeth and they have no need to worry. If tough laws and regulations were in place this scandal would not have occurred in the first place.
The piecemeal and token response by PwC, and the timid response by the Albanese government, demonstrates clearly that PWC believes that feeding a few crumbs and the passage of time will see them back on the government gravy train. I don't know who I am more angry at, PwC or the government.
Has our reputation for honour and decency as a nation been compromised because of the civil findings against Ben Roberts-Smith or is his behaviour a true reflection of our culture, of what we have become?
Perhaps the failure of leadership commenced with the MV Tampa, when a Norwegian vessel rescued 433 refugees from a leaky fishing vessel 140 kilometres from Christmas Island. When the captain of the ship attempted to enter Australian waters he was refused entry.
Did this refusal of entry by "shabby politicians" compromise who we are and our nation's decency, integrity and honour while undermining our cultural values?
The findings against Roberts-Smith should not be seen in isolation. Don't forget "robodebt", parliamentary leadership scandals, banking scandals and the PwC affair.
Fortunately courageous investigative journalism and the courts are holding up a mirror to what we have become. It is up to us to choose how we respond.
Now a civil case has found Ben Roberts-Smith to be a murderer and a war criminal, what compensation will his victims' families receive? The Australian government should adequately compensate them for the consequences of our illegal acts of war and issue a formal apology.
Trumpeting the $25 million "win" in Australia's adversarial legal bear-pit does not create "justice" for the widows, orphans, and communities deprived of their brutally dispatched loved ones who were collateral damage in Bush's ironically entitled "Operation Enduring Freedom".
Lest future generations be accused of a woke cancel culture mentality by right wingers and military hawks, we should take down all the tributes to Ben Roberts-Smith in the AWM now rather than arguing over it for years to come.
The whistle blowers who were witnesses in the Roberts-Smith case have spoken about the emotional trauma of having to relive the horrors of the war while being mercilessly grilled in court. If you're looking for heroes, look no further than them.
Rosemary Matley (Letters, May 30) and Douglas Mackenzie (Letters, June 3) it isn't the ACT government or the Urban Services workers who strew rubbish around Canberra. Instead of complaining we could all refrain from littering and also pick up the rubbish which offends us.
Just when I thought we would see professional and sportsman-like tennis from our Australian men's contingent at the French Open, one half of the "Special Ks", Thanasi Kokkinakas, delivered an expletive-ridden display in the third round. It not only reduced his own reputation and credibility, but Australia's as well.
I see that a well-known household goods retailer is now offering in these pages "intelligent toilet suites". The mind boggles.
Ken Helm (Letters, June 5) is correct: I am 80 years old, have been cycling since I was nine, and have never been stopped for suspected drunken cycling or riding an unsafe machine. Does he think the police should be using scarce resources to stop me crashing into cars at 15kmh, causing untold damage and injuring their occupants?
A drop in exports has led to a glut of sheep. The price of sheep has fallen as a result. So why is lamb still so expensive. Shouldn't lower prices be passed on to the consumer? Somebody is making money. That would be Coles and Woolworths.
Another Tuesday, another hike in the interest rate. When is this ever going to end? It's baked beans for dinner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.