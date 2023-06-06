The Canberra Times
Home/Sport/Brumbies

Connal McInerney and the ACT Brumbies refuse to die wondering in Super Rugby finals clash

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
June 6 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connal McInerney has made tweaks to his game to avoid further head knocks. Picture by Keegan Carroll
Connal McInerney has made tweaks to his game to avoid further head knocks. Picture by Keegan Carroll

Connal McInerney says he won't think twice about standing in front of a Wellington freight train as the ACT Brumbies fight to live another day in the Super Rugby title hunt.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.

More from Brumbies
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.