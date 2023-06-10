Vikki Thorn remembers when she first heard that London Still was being played on Australian radio.
She and the rest of The Waifs - sister Donna Simpson and bandmate Josh Cunningham - were on tour overseas when they started getting messages saying the lead single from their then-upcoming album Up All Night was making the rounds on Triple J.
"We weren't aware to what extent it was being played when people were hearing the music for the first time," Thorn says.
"We were just head down in the tour van and doing our gigs overseas. It was a surprise when we landed back in Australia and we've gone from playing 500-seat rooms to two or 3000-seat rooms. And suddenly everybody was singing along to a song that you've never really played live before."
London Still resonated with every Aussie that had ever found themselves far from home. Twenty years on, it still has the same effect.
It also catapulted The Waifs into "overnight success" status. But of course, overnight successes rarely just that.
By the time Up All Night came out in 2003, the band already had three albums under their belt, and 11 years' worth of performances. Still, radio recognition was new.
"We hadn't had that experience where radio introduces your music to a whole lot of people and they know it word for word without having seen you live," Thorn says.
"And it worked in our favour because I think we're better live. We're a better live band than we are on record. So the radio brought people in and I think we were able to put on a pretty good performance."
The Waifs were - and still are - road dogs. They're used to heading out on the road to play to crowds, and while London Still brought more crowds than ever, they knew how to put on a good show.
Everything else that came with it - in particular the newly minted attention media gave them - was a whole other thing.
"Were we prepared? Yes ... we knew how to tour but probably not with the press side of things - that was a bit more stressful. Turning up at radio stations playing, there was more pressure and conflict around those sorts of things at the time. There was the added pressure of talking about yourselves all the time," Thorn says.
It was a new era for The Waifs. One that would go on to define the band for the rest of their career.
Up All Night would go on to win four ARIA Music Awards, including Best Independent Release, Best Blues and Roots Album. But more than that, Up All Night was the first album Thorn looks back on and says "We found our sound then".
It differed from everything else that was making it onto the charts. To put it into perspective, that same year saw Delta Goodrem win five ARIA awards for Innocent Eyes, and Jet's Are You Gonna Be My Girl, Outkast's Hey Ya! and The White Stripes' Seven Nation Army took out the top three spots in the Hottest 100.
Despite The Waifs introducing a new sound to the Australian music landscape, everyone loved it.
"The Up All Night album was a combination of 10 years of work for us to find our sound," Thorn says.
"It just settled into this acoustic, part-folk, part-country, part-groove-based record. And because we were on the road, it was easy to have smaller instruments.
"We didn't have electric guitars, it was the harmonica, the acoustic guitar, a small drum kit, and that made room for the upright bass. So the sound was almost developed out of practical sense too. What can we tour with? What can we all fit in one van with? That's part of why that album sounds like it does too."
To this day, Thorn says, a lot of the album's singles still make the cut when deciding on set lists. Fisherman's Daughter, London Still and Lighthouse are all usually part of the band's shows.
But for the first time, the band are embarking on an Australian tour to play the album from start to finish to mark its 20th anniversary.
"We played our first gig last [week], and there were so many people in the audience, you could see that just love that album," Thorn says.
"And as we play it, all the big songs in our set are at the top of our set now, which has changed the set in a really good way. The album's not written for a live set, which just makes it more interesting for us. And I think everybody wants to be taken back to this time in their lives when they were younger."
The Waifs play Canberra Theatre on July 13. For tickets go to canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
