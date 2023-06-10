The Canberra Times
Twenty years of Up All Night, the album that turned The Waifs into an 'overnight' sensation

Amy Martin
By Amy Martin
June 11 2023 - 5:30am
The Waifs and their touring band members: Josh Cunningham, David Ross Macdonald, Vikki Thorn, Ben Franz and Donna Simpson. Picture supplied
The Waifs and their touring band members: Josh Cunningham, David Ross Macdonald, Vikki Thorn, Ben Franz and Donna Simpson. Picture supplied

Vikki Thorn remembers when she first heard that London Still was being played on Australian radio.

