Agnew Building Supplies fined $300,000 by ACT Industrial Court for endangering employee

TP
By Tim Piccione
June 7 2023 - 5:30am
The truck and crane used by the worker. Picture supplied
The truck and crane used by the worker. Picture supplied

A building company has been fined $300,000 after admitting to endangering the health and safety of an employee who was crushed by a heavy load of lumber.

