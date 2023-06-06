Is it a coincidence that the business lobby's campaign to derail Labor's "equal pay for equal work" proposal was launched the day before the first test of the new multi-employer bargaining law was announced?
Perhaps. But the timing is fascinating. These are, after all, changes that aroused the ire of the big end of town. Multiple employer groups and corporations have said it would be the end of the world as we know it if and when they took effect.
The answer to that, from where Minister for Employment and Workplace Relations Tony Burke sits, is simple and obvious. The legislation permitting applications for multi-employer bargaining is already in effect and the sky has not fallen in.
He says that to the contrary major employers such as Bunnings and Coles, neither of which would finalise new enterprise agreements with staff for a long time, had come back at the table.
Both companies employ tens of thousands of people whose wages had been trapped in amber ever since the expiration of their last enterprise agreements.
Companies don't want to run the risk of being drawn into a multi-employer bargaining case in which the odds could be against them.
The Secure Jobs, Better Pay laws have redressed a power imbalance that has contributed mightily to a decade or more of wages stagnation.
And, contrary to the doom and gloom predictions made by the big end of town when this legislation was being debated in 2022, there has not been a tsunami of multi-employer bargaining applications.
The only matter on the books is the application by the early education and childcare sector. That application was welcomed by Community Early Learning Australia chief executive Michelle Carnegie on Tuesday. She said "these new laws provide a real opportunity to address low wages and conditions".
CELA represents community managed and small provider early childhood education and care services.
This is an example of the legislation working exactly as was intended. Small childhood education centres can see the value in negotiating one multi-employer agreement rather than having hundreds of individual enterprise agreements.
So, having failed in its scare campaign to water down the Secure Jobs, Better Pay laws, why is corporate Australia spending what appears to be millions of dollars to tell workers they will be worse off as a result of the proposed "same job, same pay" bill now in the consultation stage?
And, more importantly, should workers believe them or are they just running a sophisticated misinformation campaign?
That is what the minister believes. Mr Burke said on Tuesday he had been dragged into one of the "strangest debates" of his career: "Business was running a passionate campaign against a policy that the government's not proposing, that the government's not going to do, and to me, it would sound like a bad idea anyway."
He believes employers are verballing the government when they claim that under "same job, same pay" workers will no longer be rewarded in proportion to skills and experience; that newbies would get the same pay as people with decades of experience.
Given most workplace agreements include grading structures through which workers advance as they develop skills how could this happen?
Corporate Australia would be better served by negotiating in good faith with the government over the proposed bill than by spending money to try to drive a wedge between the government and workers using what appear to be "alternative facts".
