The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Canberra Capitals still hunting for venue to host marquee WNBL games

By Liam Wyllie
Updated June 6 2023 - 5:35pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The WNBL has locked in its key dates but the Capitals are still sorting venues. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
The WNBL has locked in its key dates but the Capitals are still sorting venues. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

The Canberra Capitals are still scrambling to find a "suitable venue" to host marquee WNBL fixtures amid renewed fear the AIS Arena is off-limits next season as the league locks in its key dates for 2023-24.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.