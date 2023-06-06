The Canberra Capitals are still scrambling to find a "suitable venue" to host marquee WNBL fixtures amid renewed fear the AIS Arena is off-limits next season as the league locks in its key dates for 2023-24.
Capitals general manager Lucille Bailie fears delayed refurbishments at the Bruce venue - which Australian Sports Commission boss Kieren Perkins says is moving at an "epically glacial pace" - could leave the club short-changed again.
The WNBL season will start on September 11, with finals scheduled for February 28 and the championship series slated to begin on March 10.
The majority of the Capitals' home games will be played at the National Convention Centre, with some games potentially to be held at the ageing Tuggeranong Basketball Stadium when the NCC is unavailable.
The Capitals are looking to bounce back from a forgettable last-placed finish last season, so finals are no fait accompli - but growing attendances at regular season games leave Bailie feeling as though current venue options are inadequate.
MORE SPORT
"We're already juggling venue availabilities, and all are not meeting the needs of the program," she said.
"We're aiming to get back in the finals contingents and we don't have a suitable venue."
The Capitals patiently await the reopening of the AIS Arena, as well as the developing University of Canberra sports hub, to accommodate their increasing fanbase.
Bailie emphasises the importance of these facilities in "meeting the needs of the organisation and the wants of the local community, who turn up in droves, regardless of how the team's performing."
"Memberships, match-day attendances, sponsorships, crowd support and engagement, all the other metrics that we use across the business, have increased year on year and have increased again last year," she said.
"What that tells us is that the Canberra Capitals brand is strong and resonates with the Canberra community."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.