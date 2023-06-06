The Canberra Times

Detective Inspector Marcus Boorman claims media 'contaminated' Bruce Lehrmann case

By Blake Foden
Updated June 6 2023 - 6:50pm, first published 6:49pm
Detective Inspector Marcus Boorman and, inset, Bruce Lehrmann. Pictures by James Croucher, Gary Ramage
A detective has criticised media coverage of Brittany Higgins' rape allegations, claiming it contaminated witnesses' memories.

