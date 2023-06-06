The Canberra Times

Parents pull kids from grammar school over anti-gay marriage job criteria for new principal

By Kate McIlwain
Updated June 6 2023 - 6:57pm, first published 6:53pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mangerton mother Nadine Porter says she has moved her daughter Margot to a different school because the policy requiring a new principal to sign a statement saying marriage is between a man and a woman is discriminatory. Picture supplied.
Mangerton mother Nadine Porter says she has moved her daughter Margot to a different school because the policy requiring a new principal to sign a statement saying marriage is between a man and a woman is discriminatory. Picture supplied.

Parents from The Illawarra Grammar School have spoken out against a hiring directive that requires the next principal to sign a statement saying marriage is only between a man and a woman.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.