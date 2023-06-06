The Canberra Times

Australian National Audit Office report finds Morrison government awarded grant to The Esther Foundation

By Natalie Vikhrov
Updated June 6 2023 - 6:59pm, first published 6:58pm
A scathing audit report has found that the Morrison government awarded a $4 million grant to a faith-based rehab facility, later accused of abuse, under a health program that didn't do proper due diligence or comply with grant guidelines.

