All wrongly assume that the problem is one of not enough housing supply. The first reduces the living standards of the less well-off. The second delivers fat profits to property developers. The third is utterly inadequate. The $10 billion fund will produce $500 million a year. That $500 million gets you about 1500 dwellings. With three people in each, it accounts for just 4500 people. But our net migrant intake in 2023 is going to be 400,000 people. The government's fund will house just four days of that immigration.