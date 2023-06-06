A young Canberran who has trained eight months for an ultra-cycling challenge from Canada to the Mexican border is hoping his dream is still alive after his specialist bike was apparently lost en route from Sydney to San Francisco.
Jack Keogh, 27, is on Friday supposed to be at the starting line of the 2023 Tour Divide, a 4418km ultra-cycling challenge, pedalling solo and self-supported along the length of Great Divide Mountain Bike Route.
But he is instead frantically trying to locate his bike, which he checked in at Sydney International Airport on Monday, but which Qantas says it has no record of at all.
The ultra-cycling challenge is due to start on Friday at 8am (Canada time) from Banff in the Rocky Mountains, crisscrossing the Continental Divide from north to south, finishing at Antelope Wells in New Mexico on the US-Mexico border.
The challenge is an ultra form of "bike-packing", mixing cycling on all terrains with backpacking, while testing riders along the way.
"I've been training for the ride for about eight months and feeling pretty deflated that the main thing I need to do it is currently missing," Mr Keogh said on Tuesday night, from San Francisco.
"It's a pretty specific set-up, so I can't just borrow a bike or get a new one. Everything I need to complete the ride is also in that box, including spare parts and riding gear."
Mr Keogh said his bike was a custom-built Hunt Bikes Land Cruiser, kitted out with survival gear to get him through the challenge, but transported in a Giant bike box.
He booked it in at Sydney International Airport as oversized baggage, with a Qantas attendant printing a label and putting it on the box.
"I was never given a baggage receipt," Mr Keogh said.
"After that, she directed me over to the oversized baggage drop-off where I took my bike and handed it to another gentleman who processed the box."
Mr Keogh then boarded a Qantas flight direct from Sydney to San Francisco. He arrived safely, but his bike was nowhere to be seen. And he has been unable to get any help from Qantas to find it.
"I have been told essentially nothing," he said.
Mr Keogh was still due to fly overnight to Calgary and then get on a bus to Banff with the hope the bike will still turn up in time for the start of the challenge.
The former St Edmund's College student had planned to get to Banff ahead of the race start so he could re-assemble the bike.
"And make sure everything is in working order because flying with a bike presents its own challenges," he said.
"So now, even if I do get my bike any later than Thursday morning, it's going to be a nightmare to have it ready for the Friday morning race start.
"Technically, I can start later, but the way these large events work is that they have what's called a 'grand depart' and everyone leaves at the same time.
"I could start after this if necessary and miss the start, but I would be missing one of the key moments of the event and that would be extremely demotivating.
"A challenge like this is hard enough, even with everything going smoothly. So not being able to start with everyone else taking on the same ride will be pretty deflating."
Hundreds of riders take part in the Tour Divide, with no prize at the end other than the satisfaction of finishing.
"The goal of these Solstice common starts is for athletes to challenge the route in situ, under similar weather conditions and maximum daylight," its website reports.
Mr Keogh's mother Leonie in Canberra has been trying desperately to help him, contacting Qantas on Twitter after she could get no answers any other way.
A comment has been sought from Qantas.
I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
