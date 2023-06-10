The Canberra Times
Ask Fuzzy: Are microwave ovens dangerous? Is it safer to turn them off when they're not in use?

By Rod Taylor
Updated June 13 2023 - 9:42am, first published June 11 2023 - 5:30am
Microwave ovens heat food by exciting water and fat molecules. Picture Shutterstock
Given the dirty by-products of weapons testing and burst nuclear reactors, it's not surprising that radiation has a bad name. Numerous science-fiction stories are driven by the plot potential of nuclear-induced mutations.

