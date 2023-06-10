Virgin says revamped Velocity scheme will make frequent flyer points easier to earn and redeem - but not so fast

The new slogan for Virgin Australia's frequent flyer program is slightly confusing. "Velocity means fast," it proclaims. Although, as any high school physics student will tell you, it doesn't. I guess the marketing folks thought "Velocity means the speed in a given direction" wasn't quite as catchy.
What is clear, though, is the direction that Velocity is taking with a bunch of new announcements this month. It's about making the scheme seem easier to earn and easier to redeem. Although when it comes to frequent flyer programs, you often need to pay attention to the details to maximise their potential.
One of the big changes Velocity announced this week is a three-tier system for the number of points you need to redeem to get a domestic flight. The middle tier stays the same, but there will also be seats available for about 20 per cent less (presumably at off-peak times), as well as seats for about 25 per cent more (presumably at peak times). Being flexible means you might be able to spend a little less... if you can find a flight that suits.
One of the constant criticisms of frequent flyer programs is that it can be too expensive to get flights: without bonus points, you would need to spend about $15,000 at Coles to get a one-way flight from Canberra to Melbourne on Virgin Australia (plus pay the taxes and fees). And the other is that availability is limited for reward seats when you do have enough points to fly.
The new tier system is designed to address the first issue, while the airline is also releasing an additional one million reward economy seats on domestic flights over the next year to try to tackle the second complaint. Because if members can't get flights, what's the point of the points? And one of Velocity's main business models relies on customers wanting to earn with its commercial partners like Coles, Myer, 7-Eleven, and the new addition of Luxury Escapes.
Of course, one of the easiest ways to earn frequent flyer points is to do what the name suggests and fly frequently. Virgin Australia awards you points based on the cost of your flight - five for each dollar spent - which means you would need to buy $1360 worth of flights to be able to claim a free one from Canberra to Melbourne. It's certainly a much better deal than the alternative of basic supermarket shopping. On average for that route, it means a free flight (plus taxes and fees) every eighth time you take off.
But an even better way to get those free flights faster (or more velocitously, perhaps?) is with bonus deals from retailers. Coles, for instance, will regularly offer an extra bucket of points if you can meet its offer - perhaps an extra 2000 Flybuys points (which convert to 1000 Velocity points) if you spend $90 in a single shop, for instance (I've had that exact offer twice this week). Usually the required spend is personalised and based on your normal shopping habits, but using this example, you could be able to claim a Canberra to Melbourne flight with only $670 of groceries. That's a more attractive return than earning from flying!
So, let's say your digital wallet is now bulging after all these bonuses. Before you swap the supermarket aisle for a seat on the aisle, it might be worth thinking about whether flights are actually the best way to redeem your frequent flyer points. There are lots of ways to spend points, but they each have different values.
Heading to the Velocity store, you can use points to buy all sorts of goods, from crockery to crockpots, and handbags to sleeping bags. When you compare the amount needed to the actual cost of the products in a normal shop, a Velocity point ends up with a value of about half a cent (0.5 cents).
Gift cards are also on offer at the Velocity store, which gives you more flexibility because you're not limited to only the brands being offered by the frequent flyer program. Buying a gift card for Bunnings, David Jones, or JB Hi-Fi, for instance, means you can then get anything from those physical stores. But the value is no better - still about 0.5 cents per point.
Moving into travel, partnerships with car rental companies and hotels means you can use your points to book those parts of your trip, but the average value is only about 0.6 cents per point, just slightly better than a gift card.
Flights, on the other hand, start to look like a more attractive deal. Booking reward seats through Virgin Australia starts to get you a value of about 1.4 cents per point for domestic economy flights (the exact number is slightly different because seats at different times aren't the same price). And if you fancy being fancy and going for a domestic business class seat, the value doubles to about 2.8 cents per point. (It actually requires fewer points to get a business class seat between Sydney and Melbourne than to buy a toaster!)
If you're looking to head overseas, it's possible to use Velocity points for seats on some of Virgin Australia's partners, like Singapore Airlines, and the value for an economy ticket ranges between 2 and 3 cents per point (so up to double the value of a domestic economy ticket). International business class seats tend to equal between 3 and 5 cents per point, but it can be hard to find any availability these days.
Most airlines tend to have more business (and first) class seats available for upgrades than as outright reward seats, and they also offer great value - usually the equivalent of more than 3 cents a point. So, for a fair price and with a better chance of redemption, this is often the best way to use your points.
Ultimately, everyone will have their own preferences for how to use their points, and the best methods for earning them are the ones that fit in with your usual spending habits. But when companies like Velocity announce changes, like it has this week, it's worth taking note to make sure you're not going nowhere fast.
Michael Turtle is an Australian journalist who left his job in television to travel the world forever. He'll show you how to find the lesser-known places, get involved in the culture, learn the history, and meet locals along the way.
