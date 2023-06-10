Phalaenopsis orchids can actually be coaxed to bloom twice a year, though I have never dared try it in case my plant becomes severely deceased. As soon as the last flower turns brown, but if the stalk is still green, cut it just above the second or third node and hope that in a few weeks the cutting back will stimulate a dormant bud to produce a second stalk of flowers below the cut. I suspect this may work better if you've been feeding on schedule and have the orchid in just the right spot.