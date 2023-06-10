The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Jackie French: Giving thanks for winter's colourful gifts

Jackie French
By Jackie French
June 11 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Orchids yell "I am here and I am elegant". Picture Shutterstock
Orchids yell "I am here and I am elegant". Picture Shutterstock

It began with a quest: a gift for a friend who'd driven through mud, frost, and a half-closed road, as well as leaving a heartbroken dog, to take me to Canberra for one of those procedures that leave you too groggy to drive home again.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jackie French

Jackie French

Canberra Times columnist

Jackie French is an Australian author, historian, ecologist and honourary wombat (part time), 2014-2015 Australian Children' Laureate and 2015 Senior Australian of the Year. She also writes a gardening column for The Canberra Times.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.