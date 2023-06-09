"Anyway, since so many people seem to be unaware of how to age in a tabloid-friendly manner, a quick recap of The Rules. First and foremost, ladies, remember that you need to age gracefully and naturally. But not too naturally. Not so naturally that you get wrinkles and grey hair and actually look your age. Yuck! Not like that. No, you need to age naturally in a way that makes it looks like you haven't aged at all. You need to age in a way which makes it seem like you're still youthful enough for Leonardo DiCaprio to consider dating you. Which ... probably means getting plastic surgery.