The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Calvary Health Care asks ACT Supreme Court to block 'hostile' public hospital takeover

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated June 7 2023 - 12:48pm, first published 11:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Lawyers for Calvary have asked a court to block the ACT government's "hostile" takeover of the not-for-profit's public hospital, arguing a planned compulsory acquisition would be unjust.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BF

Blake Foden

Court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.