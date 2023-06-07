Lawyers for Calvary have asked a court to block the ACT government's "hostile" takeover of the not-for-profit's public hospital, arguing a planned compulsory acquisition would be unjust.
The future of the Bruce hospital is on the line in the ACT Supreme Court, which has been tasked with ruling on the validity of laws passed to enable the takeover.
Barrister David Williams SC, representing Calvary Health Care ACT, described the legislation on Wednesday as "extraordinary and unique".
He said there had been nothing quite like it since the 1940s, when the High Court scuppered the Commonwealth's plan to nationalise private banks.
That case dealt with the issue of constitutional requirements for property to be acquired on "just terms", which Mr Williams argued would not happen under the Calvary legislation.
He described his client as "a charitable institution which has served the community for 40 years", noting it had a workforce of 1800 people and hundreds of contracts with third parties.
The government's plan to compulsorily acquire the hospital on July 3 would, Mr Williams told the Supreme Court, amount to a "hostile", or at least unwelcome, takeover.
"The whole of [Calvary's] business is sought to be taken from it by the territory," he said.
ACT solicitor-general Peter Garrisson SC is yet to address the court, but Mr Williams said the government's view seemed to be that the planned acquisition was not one of property.
Mr Williams anticipated Mr Garrisson would point to a section of the legislation that says the territory must complete the acquisition on just terms, which would include "reasonable compensation".
But he said that section merely contained "some aspirational language", arguing it did not actually provide a mechanism for Calvary to obtain just terms.
"If we're right about that proposition, this act is invalid," Mr Williams said of the legislation.
A full bench of the court, comprised of Chief Justice Lucy McCallum, Justice David Mossop and Justice Belinda Baker, is hearing the case.
It is unclear whether the judges will rule on the validity of the legislation on Wednesday.
If they do not, they could impose an injunction to block the acquisition until they make a decision.
Earlier, Chief Minister Andrew Barr said the ACT government would "correct" its Calvary acquisition legislation if the court found it was invalid in its current form.
"If the court were to find an error of law, then we would correct the error of law that they had identified," Mr Barr told ABC radio ahead of Wednesday's hearing.
He said the issue at hand dated back to the days before self-government, when "a poor decision" was made to have Calvary operate a public hospital in the ACT.
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
