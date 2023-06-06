Police have allegedly seized a haul of drugs estimated to be worth more than $3.5 million headed for the ACT.
Andrew James O'Keefe, 33, is set to face the ACT Magistrates Court on Wednesday, charged with trafficking in a commercial quantity of a controlled drug.
Police allegedly discovered the drugs after a Barton Highway traffic stop about 4pm on Tuesday.
More than 5 kilograms of methamphetamine, encrypted mobile devices and approximately 500 grams of Boric Acid, a known cutting agent, were discovered in the man's Ford Transit, police said.
MORE COURT AND CRIME NEWS:
According to police, they were found in a "large, sophisticated hydraulic concealment area within the vehicle".
A further search warrant on the man's apartment in Phillip was executed and cash was seized, which police will allege to be proceeds of crime.
More to come.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts. He came to the nation's capital via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. Contact: tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts. He came to the nation's capital via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. Contact: tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.