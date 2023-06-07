The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Australian economy slowing as RBA rate increases bite

Adrian Rollins
By Adrian Rollins
Updated June 7 2023 - 12:34pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The economy expanded by 0.2 per cent in the March quarter but the annual growth rate slowed to 2.3 per cent, down from 2.7 per cent the previous quarter.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adrian Rollins

Adrian Rollins

Journalist

Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.