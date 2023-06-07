The economy expanded by 0.2 per cent in the March quarter but the annual growth rate slowed to 2.3 per cent, down from 2.7 per cent the previous quarter.
The result was below market expectations and shows that even before the latest two interest rate hikes activity in the economy was slowing, stoking concerns that the nation is edging closer to a recession.
According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, growth has slowed to its weakest pace since mid-2021 when much of the country was in the midst of the COVID-19 Delta wave lockdowns.
Contributing to the slowdown was a continued slide in household spending, which grew by just 0.2 per cent despite strong population growth in a sign that high interest rates are biting into family budgets.
Reflecting this pressure, the household saving ratio dropped to 3.7 per cent, the lowest reading in almost 15 years.
The ABS's head of national accounts, Katherine Keenan, said the drop in the savings ratio was "driven by higher income tax payable and interest payable on dwellings, and increased spending due to the rising cost of living pressures".
But growth was supported by the tight jobs market, which is helping push up wages. The ABS reported that payments to workers accelerated to 2.4 per cent, up 0.4 of a percentage point from the December quarter.
The ABS also reported that the cost of services accelerated as skills shortages helped push up labour costs.
Overall, domestic demand contributed 0.5 of a percentage point to GDP growth in the March quarter.
Nominal gross domestic product increased by 2.1 per cent to reach an annual rate of 9.2 per cent.
The ACT had third best performing economy in the country. It expanded by 0.5 per cent, behind Western Australia, which grew by 0.8 per cent due in large part to the strong mining sector and Victoria, which expanded by 0.7 per cent.
In the ACT there was a 1 per cent lift in household consumption, including a 4 per cent lift in spending on eating out and a 5.7 per cent increase in vehicle purchases. Government investment in health projects also contributed to growth.
Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times
