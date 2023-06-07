Households are putting less aside than at any time since the global financial crisis as the financial strain on families intensifies.
As the economy slows under pressure from high interest rates, national accounts figures show the household saving ratio, which less than two years ago was at almost 20 per cent, plunged to just 3.7 per cent in the March quarter, the lowest reading since mid-2008.
The result reflects the big impact rising interest rates and soaring living costs are having on family budgets as the rising price of food, housing, electricity and other basic items outstrips wage gains.
Household spending, which is an important driver of economic activity, has slowed sharply and grew by just 0.2 per cent in the first three months of year.
Tellingly, purchases of discretionary items like furniture, new cars and alcohol fell, while inflation helped drive up spending on power bills, rent, transport and other basics.
The soft outcome contributed to a meagre 0.2 per cent expansion in the overall economy, dragging the annual growth down to 2.3 per cent, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics data.
The national accounts figures attested to the pressure households are under. Even before the two latest rate hikes, the amount those with a mortgage had to put aside to cover repayments almost doubled in the year to the March quarter, from $16 billion to $28 billion.
The overall growth result was below market expectations and shows that even when the official cash rate was 0.5 of percentage point lower than now, the economy had already slowed to its weakest pace since mid-2021 when much of the country was in the midst of the COVID-19 Delta wave lockdowns.
While neither the Reserve Bank of Australia nor Treasury forecast the economy will tip into recession, it already feels like one for millions of families.
Treasurer Jim Chalmers said the growth figures reflected the pressure households were under, with interest rate increases "clearly biting".
"We see that in the numbers because households are pulling back on spending, they're saving less and they're paying more in interest," he said.
But the growth data showed the tight jobs market is helping push up wages. The ABS reported payments to workers accelerated to 2.4 per cent, up 0.4 of a percentage point from the December quarter.
Dr Chalmers said the increase in worker compensation was "pleasing ... with so many Australians under the pump".
The treasurer repeated his defence of recent pay rises, including last Friday's 5.75 per cent increase to the national minimum wage.
"The important increase to the minimum wage is not what is pushing up interest rates," he said. "We don't have an inflation problem in our economy because people on the minimum wage are getting paid too much."
But Ai Group chief executive Innes Willox said the increase in the minimum wage will encourage broader pay rises and increase the strain on employers "when industry is already facing cost, wage and demand pressures".
An AiG survey of businesses found a downturn in employment in May despite ongoing labour shortages.
Mr Willox said demand for workers actually shrank, which was an "unfortunate but expected result" given earlier declines in new orders and sales.
The ABS also reported the cost of services accelerated as skills shortages helped push up labour costs.
Overall, domestic demand contributed 0.5 of a percentage point to GDP growth in the March quarter.
Nominal gross domestic product increased by 2.1 per cent to reach an annual rate of 9.2 per cent.
The ACT had third best performing economy in the country. It expanded by 0.5 per cent, behind Western Australia, which grew by 0.8 per cent due in large part to the strong mining sector and Victoria, which expanded by 0.7 per cent.
In the ACT there was a 1 per cent lift in household consumption, including a 4 per cent lift in spending on eating out and a 5.7 per cent increase in vehicle purchases. Government investment in health projects also contributed to growth.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times
Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.