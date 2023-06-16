The Canberra Times
Tim the Yowie Man: From waterfalls to rainforests, Tim explores the new Murramarang South Coast Walk

Tim the Yowie Man
By Tim the Yowie Man
Updated June 16 2023 - 6:47pm, first published 12:00pm
A torrent of ankle-deep freshwater gushes out of lush rainforest on my right, while on my left is a near-vertical 20-metre drop to the ocean.

Tim the Yowie Man

Tim the Yowie Man

Tim the Yowie Man is a Canberra Times columnist, and an intrepid adventurer, mystery investigator, and cryptonaturalist.

