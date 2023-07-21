Kelly Rimmer. Hachette Australia. $32.99.
In this suspense novel by the Australian author of The War Orphan, set 25 years after World War II, Special Operations Executive Noah Ainsworth is reflecting on the secret agent who saved his life in occupied France. He did not know her name or her fate and his daughter Charlotte begins looking for answers. What follows is the story of Fleur and Chloe, who were called up in 1943 by the SOE for deployment in France to work in espionage. With little information and few resources, they didn't know they were at the mercy of a double agent.
Kara Gnodde. Pan Macmillan. $34.95.
Art and Mimi Brotherton are devoted siblings and housemates, bound together by the tragic death of their parents. But maths genius Art thinks people are incapable of making sensible decisions, especially when it comes to love - that's what algorithms are for. Mimi thinks maths isn't the answer to everything and starts looking for love. But Art has a condition: that she find her soulmate using a strict mathematical principle. Then Mimi meets Frank: a romantic, spontaneous stargazer, and also a mathematician. But he definitely is not algorithm-approved and the siblings' relationship is tested to breaking point.
Brinda Charry. Scribe. $32.99.
When Tony was a child, his homeland on the Coromandel Coast of India became a trading outpost for the English. As an orphaned teenager, he was kidnapped from the streets of London and bound to servitude on a Virginia plantation in the 1600s. This novel follows his life and experiences, including a tender bond with a young boy, an exploration inland alongside a trader and Native Americans. Charry was inspired by a one-line entry in colonial records mentioning the first Indian to set foot on American soil.
M.W. Craven. Hachette Australia. $32.99.
Six years ago, the head of the US Marshals Special Operation Unit, Ben Koenig, disappeared. He sold his house, liquidated his assets, and drifted around, untraceable and anonymous. But now someone from his past is doing their best to find him. They have a job for him, a revenge mission, one of those offers you can't refuse. Meanwhile, in a desert town named Gauntlet, the people have a secret. But Ben is coming, and he's a man who's - literally - incapable of experiencing fear. This thriller by the author of The Puppet Show and The Botanist is intended to be the first in a series.
Sarah Krasnostein. Black Inc. Bloomsbury. $17.99.
Award-winning critic and writer Krasnostein (The Trauma Cleaner) contributes an entry in the Writers on Writers series, in which one writer reflects on another who has inspired and fascinated them. Here, Krasnostein explores Peter Carey's True History of the Kelly Gang. Carey, who moved from Australia to the US, conjured Kelly after seeing Sidney Nolan's paintings of the bushranger at the Met. In this essay, Krasnostein, who moved from America to Australia, interrogates notions of home, history, distance and Carey's Booker Prize-winning novel.
Lamisse Hamouda with Hazem Hamouda. Pantera Press. $32.99.
This true story is a father-daughter collaboration. On his way to a family holiday in Cairo in 2019, Australian-Egyptian citizen Hazem Amouda went missing somewhere between landing and customs. His eldest daughter Lamisse, who had recently moved to Egypt to study, found out he had been arbitrarily arrested. With little Arabic, less legal knowledge, and not much support from the Australian embassy, she had to navigate the prejudice of Australia, the country she grew up in, and the corruption of the country with which she had hoped to reconnect.
Ali Heath. Hachette Australia. $55.
Ali Heath's Curate: Inspiration for an Individual Home has sold more than 20,000 copies. In this new book, Heath provides decorating inspiration for homes that beautifully combine both the modern and the antique. It's in three parts. Establishing Your Style encourages you to trust your own creativity and gives advice on how to get started. Developing Your Eye explores topics that include defining your palette, mixing antique, vintage and modern, building and displaying collections, celebrating the handcrafted, layering pattern, fabrics and texture and styling the details. And Inspiring Your Journey features the homes of tastemakers whose creative paths have inspired their own unique mix of old and new at home.
Sarah Percy. Hachette Australia. $34.99.
From Boudicca and Joan of Arc to present-day Ukraine, women have long fought in combat, even if their contributions have often been overlooked. Percy's history highlights these frequently forgotten women, from cross-dressing combatants who successfully hid the fact that they were female to Soviet flying aces in World War II, there are many stories here of women fighting around the world. They were often fighting opposing forces not only on the other side in battle but in their own ranks and it's good to have their contributions recognised.
Looking for more reads and recommendations? Browse our books write-ups and reviews. Bookmark the page so you can find our latest books content with ease.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.