In this suspense novel by the Australian author of The War Orphan, set 25 years after World War II, Special Operations Executive Noah Ainsworth is reflecting on the secret agent who saved his life in occupied France. He did not know her name or her fate and his daughter Charlotte begins looking for answers. What follows is the story of Fleur and Chloe, who were called up in 1943 by the SOE for deployment in France to work in espionage. With little information and few resources, they didn't know they were at the mercy of a double agent.