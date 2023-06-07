Canberra's Toohey brothers are ready for a rematch.
Thursday night will mark the second time within as many weeks that Boomers up-and-comer Alex Toohey and his brother James face-off in the NBL1 East, for the Centre of Excellence and Canberra Gunners respectively.
But this occasion will be extra special for the entire Toohey family.
After this game, 19-year-old Alex will depart Australia to begin his journey on scholarship with college basketball giants Gonzaga.
The 201 centimetre-tall forward is aiming to make his mark in the USA with a March Madness berth, and further develop as a player already on an impressive trajectory.
"To solidify myself for possible World Cups and Olympic games, that's one of the biggest goals in my basketball career," Alex told The Canberra Times.
Earlier this year Alex was the youngest Boomer named for two FIBA Basketball World Cup Asian Qualifiers, backing up his debut in 2022.
Then in April he was selected for the renowned Nike Hoop Summit in Portland, which featured the world's top under-20 players in an exhibition in front of NBA scouts.
Alex is another success story from Basketball Australia's Centre of Excellence and the NBA Global Academy at the Australian Institute of Sport, following Josh Giddey, Dyson Daniels and Tyrese Proctor as part of a production line of elite talent.
"All those guys were here with me and seeing where they are, that the next level is achievable, and how much they're excelling makes me excited for what may come after this," Alex said.
"This will be the last time playing in front of my parents at home, and it'll be fun playing against my brother.
"It always means more playing someone close and after all the times he beat me in the backyard, I can take my revenge now."
Before tip-off James was keen for bragging rights over his brother too, but was more focused on getting the Gunners' season back on track.
Especially after the NBL1 East defending champions went down 81-72 to the ladder-leader Centre of Excellence on May 30.
"With six years age difference we didn't play each other a lot other than at home growing up, and he's going to America where he'll no doubt get a lot better, so this could be my last chance to get him," James said.
"They're definitely the team to beat and a bit of a beast right now.
"We struggled at the start of the season, but we've clawed our way back, now sitting fifth and a good chance to make the playoffs and do what we did last year winning the championship."
Women: Centre of Excellence v Canberra Gunners, Thursday at AIS Basketball Centre, 6pm.
Men: Centre of Excellence v Canberra Gunners, Thursday at AIS Basketball Centre, 8pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.