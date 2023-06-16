James Magnussen was known as The Missile during his swimming career, but can he be as agile on the dance floor as he was in the pool?
Judging by his tango on the 2023 season premiere of Dancing with the Stars (DWTS) on Sunday, June 18, he just might be.
He was first contacted by the show's producers in 2017, but was still too busy with swimming.
"It's been a long time coming," the 32-year-old gym owner says.
Since leaving competitive swimming behind, he has graced the cover of GQ magazine and Italian Vogue; been a brand ambassador for Samsung, Subway, Commonwealth Bank, Mitsubishi, Speedo; and took part in SAS Australia in 2020.
He also completed a certificate in Advanced TV Presenting from the Australian Film Television and Radio School.
But, how will any of that help him on the dance floor? Will he be a fish out of water (bad pun notwithstanding)?
"I have zero dance experience," he says.
"I was one of those kids who never did dancing, maybe only with a bit of liquid courage as I got older, but not even at weddings."
His DWTS partner is former winner (partnering Anthony Koutoufides) Natalie Lowe.
"I put in a special request for someone tall and very experienced," says the two-metre (6-foot 7-inch) Olympic medallist.
"I made sure I trained as much as my dance partner asked me to.
"I think it gave me an edge because I am used to sticking to a routine. I turned up on time, treated her with respect, and made sure I was doing what she needed from me.
"I mean her reputation [as a dancer] was on the line."
Competing for the trophy against him are: Charlie Albone, Christie Whelan Browne, Emily Weir, Gavin Wanganeen, Issa Schultz, Laura Byrne, Mary Coustas, Matt Preston, Paulini, Phil Burton, Pia Miranda, Sally Pearson and Virginia Gay.
Magnussen says it is always nice to meet people from outside the sporting world.
"I like to learn how people tick," he says. "I spend my whole life with athletes... but people in the creative arts think differently and move in different circles.
"I hadn't seen Sally [Pearson, Olympic gold medallist] for a while, and it was good to share the experience with someone from the same type of background.
"Matt Preston... told us not to take ourselves too seriously. Even Phil was nervous. I guess that shows, no matter who you are and what you do, sometimes, you do things outside your comfort zone.
"There is a wide range of abilities among us and it will probably be pretty obvious from the get go.
"I didn't go on there with the highest expectation of my dancing abilities. I wanted to enjoy it and have fun."
The other reason was to raise money for his chosen charity Bear Cottage - a hospice for children with terminal illnesses.
"The charity allows them to spend their last days with family, outside of hospital."
The former Port Macquarie product, who now lives in Bondi, says his real life partner would love him to take her dancing.
"But, she's a lawyer and she probably has less time than me for that sort of thing."
So will he keep dancing? He says probably not - especially the ballroom dancing styles.
"But this is the first week I haven't been dancing and it feels a bit weird after training six hours a day and performing.
"Maybe one day at my wedding, I will probably bust out with some Dancing with the Stars moves."
Will he take home the mirror ball trophy?
It would no doubt sit well among his many other medals and awards.
