A high-ranking officer has commended the actions of Defence personnel on board a helicopter which ignited the devastating Orroral Valley bushfire, telling a court it was easy to judge while "sitting on the ground in a comfy armchair".
The army officer had no criticisms of the 45 minutes it took those onboard to alert the ACT Emergency Services Agency of the fire, saying "you need to understand how busy they are and what they need to do".
An ACT Coroner's Court inquiry into the January 2020 Orroral Valley bushfire continued on Wednesday.
The court heard in November last year that the fire was ignited after an army helicopter landed because one of the personnel onboard had asked for a "piss break". The helicopter itself also caught fire.
The bushfire tore through about 80 per cent of the Namadgi National Park over five weeks after it was started by one of the helicopter's lights during a joint operation with the Australian Army and ACT emergency services.
On Wednesday, Lieutenant Colonel Jamie Martin, the highest ranking officer for Operation Bushfire Assist, said he was "not going to afford criticism".
"It's really easy to sit in [an] armchair and criticise a crew, but you need to understand how busy they are and what they need to do," he told the court.
"I commend them for their actions in saving lives and getting that aircraft out of the fire.
"The number one priority was to manage the aircraft."
In response to questions from counsel assisting Chief Coroner Lorraine Walker, Kylie Nomchong SC, the man said it was easy to pass judgement "sitting on the ground in a comfy armchair" and not "in the heat of it making decisions".
The court heard an Australian Defence Force air safety investigation report, written after the fire, found a similar incident had occurred in January 2013.
A Blackhawk helicopter had landed on grassland in Queensland with its searchlight igniting a fire during a civilian operation.
In evidence, Lieutenant Colonel Martin said the occurrence was "extremely rare and isn't something that we train for ... we train for combat".
One of the army officers who authorised the helicopter flight on January 27, 2020, also gave evidence on Wednesday.
The man cannot be named as some Defence personnel have had their names anonymised and suppressed by the court.
However, the court heard the captain could make unplanned stops which were not taken into account when authorising the flight.
The army officer said the assessment focused on the "critical risks" at the time, which included low visibility due to smoke and high levels of aviation traffic.
The inquiry continues.
Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
