The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

Australian travellers should be compensated for airline flight delays

By Letters to the Editor
June 8 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian airlines that cause passengers additional expense and inconvenience by delaying or cancelling should pay compensation. Picture by Karleen Minney
Australian airlines that cause passengers additional expense and inconvenience by delaying or cancelling should pay compensation. Picture by Karleen Minney

I have lived in the UK and Europe on and off for at least five years. As a result, I am well acquainted with the EU rules for compensation to be provided by airlines in the event of delays.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.