I have lived in the UK and Europe on and off for at least five years. As a result, I am well acquainted with the EU rules for compensation to be provided by airlines in the event of delays.
The EU rules include the provision of meals, accommodation, transport and cash, depending on the length of delays experienced.
I have on two occasions received compensation under EU rules. The largest package provided meals, transport to accommodation, accommodation, and 400 Euros in cash as a result of a lengthy delay when flying intra-Europe with Alitalia.
In contrast I have experienced delays both internationally and domestically with Qantas. Despite incurring added costs in accommodation and flights at international destinations, I have never been offered any compensation.
Airlines operating in and out of Australia can do as they please when it comes to cancelling or delaying flights, without any penalty whatsoever.
It's high time that rules similar to those in place in the EU are introduced in Australia.
Nothing will concentrate the minds of airline executives more than the prospect of financial penalties in the event of non-performance.
In her review of Don Watson's book The Passion of Private Wright (canberratimes.com.au, June 3) Robyn Ferrell strayed outside her field when she referred to the Vietnam veterans volunteering at Donydji as "individuals [who had had a] short and dramatic exposure to a colonial war".
Presumably the war she is referring to is what we call the Vietnam War and the Vietnamese call the American War.
The conflict in Vietnam that preceded it was indeed a colonial war. The French were trying to keep a colony. The war in which Australia was involved is widely regarded as one of the 20th Century's proxy wars.
I realise that Robyn was trying to draw a comparison between what the veterans had experienced over a short period of time with what the inhabitants of Donydji had experienced over a much larger period, but the inaccuracy has a tendency to malign the vets.
Thank you Mr Nicholas Stuart. I always read your columns with interest. So often there is a viewpoint that is totally fresh.
I also remember your contributions to questions at the National Press Club lunches. Once, a third young journalist was asking the guest the same question that she had declined to reply to twice as being too far away from the central topic.
Just before the speaker demolished the journalist and/or stormed off the podium, Nick moved, smoothly, courteously bringing back the central topic and winding up the event. Beautiful.
Best wishes for your new endeavour bringing true journalism to modern media.
The government will spend $485 million this year on the Nauru Detention Centre. It currently houses 22 refugees, although it had 41 people in March. However, Home Affairs has decided to retain the centre as a contingency capability at a cost of $350 million a year to maintain. This seems an exorbitant cost and, if deemed foreign aid, non-optimal.
The centre housed 1233 people in August 2020. In its heyday, the cost was $500,000 per refugee per year.
Of the refugees transferred overseas, 1250 have gone to the USA, more than 50 to Canada. Another 450 will go to NZ. Some refugees now have temporary visas in Australia.
The cost of maintaining Nauru, given it seems unlikely there will be a large influx of refugees, seems excessive.
Surely it would be much cheaper to detain them in Australia.
Minister Vassarotti is failing to protect wildlife and the environment in the ACT.
The bush capital is being covered in housing. Habitat and natural spaces are disappearing at an alarming rate.
Wombats are dying slow and painful deaths from mange, which can easily be treated. Other states such as NSW provide treatment programs.
The grasslands earless dragon has had its status upgraded to "critically endangered".
Over 29,000 kangaroos and between 7000 and 9000 joeys have been killed in inhumane circumstances over 15 years. Ironically the rationale given for the "conservation cull" is the protection of endangered species such as the grasslands earless dragon. Clearly, the kangaroos are not to blame. Rather it is the destruction of their habitat.
At least 230 species of birds are in decline in the ACT. The nature reserves are badly neglected, overgrown and full of weeds.
Only three per cent of the ACT budget is allocated to the environment, the lowest allocation of all the portfolios.
Well done Peter Cook (Letters, June 5) for echoing the sentiments of so many inner-south residents and Manuka business owners about the debacle that is the Capitol Theatre redevelopment in Manuka.
I'm still waiting on answers from the responsible ACT minister's office to such basic questions as will there be a requirement for a cinema in the new complex? What is the now extended timeframe for commencement and completion of the project? And why are the developers able to block the footpath for years when clearly little work is happening?
Also, when will the apparently completed hotel be opened?
Like the local traders, I suspect there is fault on both sides but surely our government has the power and the responsibility to get things moving.
Jack Waterford nailed it when he said "it's time religious organisations got out of providing public services fully subsidised by the state".
There has been much to praise them for over centuries of meeting needs not met by governments. But over the last century most governments, including ours, have accepted they need to provide universal healthcare, care for the aged, and education to at least the secondary school level.
My taxes should not be used to subsidise health, education and aged care services managed by any religious organisation that incorporates a religious agenda.
I have always found the existence of such subsidies on a massive scale to be quite offensive
The Canberra Times has been diligent in publishing letters from both sides of the Voice debate (and in between) thus enabling readers to compare a wide range of views.
Unfortunately, while some are courteously expressed, the "no" views generally fail to address the underlying issues and many still appear to be misinformed about the facts.
Rather than re-stating the more than ample justification for constitutionally acknowledging Australia's Indigenous uniqueness and backing it with a legislated Voice that will have no "power" other than the courtesy of being listened to, let me instead ask a couple of simple questions.
In trying to build upon our much vaunted "fair go", what positive results will there be for Indigenous Australians if the "no" vote triumphs? Will non-Indigenous Australians be better off and if so, in what way?
And lastly, do "no" supporters expect that, if they win, it will bring us international acclaim?
I cannot understand why the ACT government wants to takeover Calvary Hospital and then to rebuild. Why don't they just build a brand new hospital in the Gungahlin area?
The population there could support such an idea and it would save all the hassles associated with trying to rebuild at the Bruce site.
Seeing they recently raised over $40 million in fines in the Civic area it would be a good start to getting things moving.
The article "National Capital Authority needs to explain failed legal battle with Russian government over Canberra Russian embassy" (canberratimes.com.au, June 4) reviewed the failed bid by the NCA to terminate Russia's lease on land for a new embassy in Yarralumla.
It also suggests that Russia's government comment on the court case.
It would be worthwhile for it to explain why it has been undertaking construction work on its embassy site in Griffith.
If the embassy is planning to move to a new site, why bother? Moreover, what is to be done with the current site and does the Russian government expect some form of compensation for the work it has done there?
This is not over. It is "watch this space".
RBA boss Philip Lowe says rental caps would distort the market. Controls would only apply to some parts of the market. If rapaciously capitalist New York City can have rent control for decades, ensuring low income people can live on the island where they work, I think we could cope.
Tanya Plibersek's announcement of a dramatic increase in the size of the Macquarie Island Marine Park is theoretically good news for the delicate ecosystem. But, given some countries have little regard for international borders let alone environmental ones who will police this?
If China reunites I hope Taiwan inches towards autocratic China while the latter strides towards a democratic Taiwan.
The hideous concrete mausoleum proposed for the new theatre centre would be more appropriate for a secret police complex in Iran, or maybe a North Korean guided missile factory. Has the architects' profession (even in Denmark) learned nothing from the "brutalist" disasters of the 70s and 80s which disfigure so many cities?
Former Liberal government minister and ABC Counterpoint presenter Amanda Vanstone would have choked on her cornflakes if she read Ian Pilsner's claim (Letters, June 4) that "the ABC has no conservatives".
I hope Philip Pocock (Letters, June 6) was deliberately taking a Yes Minister stance when he said the speed limit should be zero as lower limits lead to less accidents. Even Sir Humphrey would understand that a car at speed zero is stationary, not "speeding".
When Biden tripped over a poorly placed sand bag Trump reportedly guffawed in derision. Hopefully if Albanese or Dutton fell the other would not follow Trump's "win at any cost approach" and laugh at another's misfortune.
Wouldn't it be great if the banks did not pass on this latest interest rate rise? They have all posted insane billion-dollar profits. They can probably afford it.
The RBA doesn't know if there is a correlation between interest rates and the inflation rate. There will soon be one between the interest rate and the suicide rate.
Before we whole heartedly embrace artificial intelligence, we should first concentrate on combating the natural stupidity we are witnessing in this country.
Maybe Christopher Prowse, Catholic Archbishop of Canberra and Goulburn, should turn the other cheek. Calvary is not the hill to die on.
