Blood pressure always rises the day after the interest rates go up. There's RBA governor Philip Lowe, in his customary address to well-fed members of the top end of town, explaining why rates had to go up again. After the first few hikes, hearing from the RBA boss was tolerable, but yesterday, after the 12th, it was hard going, not least for the jargon served up.
"Upside surprises on inflation, upside surprises on wages, upside surprises on housing prices, upside surprises on inflation overseas," Lowe told the room full of suits, as he defended the latest rate increase. "We felt like we couldn't just sit idly and say this is all accidental and it is all just noise. The conclusion we reached was that this represents upside risk to the inflation outlook in Australia." Upside surprises? Excuse me for a second while I add that to my list of detested buzzwords.
But that wasn't the worst of it. Answering questions from journalists, Lowe conceded that households with mortgages were doing it tough. But then, in an echo of his advice last week to address the housing affordability crisis by getting more flatmates or staying at home with the folks for longer, he offered this: "If people can cut back spending or, in some cases, find additional hours of work, that would put them back into a positive cashflow position."
Really? Simple as that? Just cut back on spending and get more work? Any other helpful advice, Phil? Eat less? Read by candlelight? Sleep at the workplace?
It was only in March the governor was handed research from Suicide Prevention Australia which showed 46 per cent of people were reporting high levels of cost-of-living distress. This was up from 41 per cent in December, when inflation had peaked. CEO Nieves Murray said at the time: "Our findings once again prove the clear link between the impact of rising economic and social pressures and distress levels in the community. We're deeply concerned about the impact that cost of living is having on Australians."
We know the RBA has one blunt tool to drive down inflation. And we know governments at federal, state and local level have a role to play as well. So when the RBA governor tells the suits he's not in the habit of giving advice to the federal government about fiscal policy, one wonders whether there actually ought to be a bit more co-ordination between the two. That perhaps working together to rein in inflation might be the way to go.
One thing is certain: there'll be no upside anything for me come the first Tuesday in July - and the Wednesday after it. Instead, I'll bury myself in some far-flung burrow just to keep my blood pressure in check.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT:
- The founder of PETA has bequeathed a slice of her buttock to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in her will, to protest mulesing in the Australia wool industry. Ingrid Newkirk, who is still alive, also extended the offer to Mr Albanese's successor, according to the animal activist's last will and testament.
- The cost of living crisis is driving Australians over 50 to reduce their healthcare spending with research showing seniors are foregoing regular check-ups and healthy food to save cash. Almost half the senior community was living with major ongoing health concerns, a survey of 1200 Australians over 50 found.
- The economy expanded by 0.2 per cent in the March quarter but the annual growth rate slowed to 2.3 per cent, down from 2.7 per cent the previous quarter. The result was below market expectations and shows that even before the latest two interest rate hikes activity in the economy was slowing, stoking concerns that the nation is edging closer to a recession.
THEY SAID IT: "I always pass on good advice. It is the only thing to do with it. It is never of any use to oneself." - Oscar Wilde
YOU SAID IT: Virtual reality headsets and other gadgets destined for landfill.
Bernard says: "It's not so much the gadget as the way some people use it: mechanical blowers! Apart from their intrusive noise, I've seen fellows swishing the cut grass off the nature strip onto the road whilst competing with a howling gale: just have to complete the key performance indicators! Oh, and is whipper-snipper cord a single-use plastic?"
"I bought an exercise bike," says Arthur. "It was boring to use. The computer in it failed so I bought a proper bicycle. It was a joy to ride and the amount of exercise I was doing increased. The exercise bike is destined for the rubbish tip, hopefully to be recycled into something useful."
Cass says: "Watching the number of people strolling with headphones, listening to anything but the real world, unaware of their surrounding sounds, narrowly avoiding through no action of their own being cleaned up by vehicles or fellow pedestrians, I welcome the virtual reality which they will undoubtedly embrace, just to get them off the streets."
"While Google Glass may appear to have been a resounding dud in terms of mass-market sales," says Chris "the technology is not being wasted and has found a home in niche but important markets. Google Glass was selected by Envision, a Dutch company, to develop an app that gives blind and low vision persons an enhanced quality of life. They can't restore vision to the print-handicapped but they can translate the environment into a much more accessible space. From reading street signs and departure boards to engaging with online personal guidance providers navigation is assisted to augment the white cane or guide dog. So while Google Glass may have disappointed shareholders it has proven to be a vital piece of technology to people with severe vision loss, those VR headsets also have uses in the vision loss market."
Four decades in the media, working in print and television. Formerly editor of the South Coast Register and Milton Ulladulla Times. Based on the South Coast of NSW.
