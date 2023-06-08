"While Google Glass may appear to have been a resounding dud in terms of mass-market sales," says Chris "the technology is not being wasted and has found a home in niche but important markets. Google Glass was selected by Envision, a Dutch company, to develop an app that gives blind and low vision persons an enhanced quality of life. They can't restore vision to the print-handicapped but they can translate the environment into a much more accessible space. From reading street signs and departure boards to engaging with online personal guidance providers navigation is assisted to augment the white cane or guide dog. So while Google Glass may have disappointed shareholders it has proven to be a vital piece of technology to people with severe vision loss, those VR headsets also have uses in the vision loss market."