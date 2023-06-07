The Canberra Times
Times Past: June 8, 1995

By Jess Hollingsworth
June 8 2023 - 5:30am
The ACT has always been in a unique position land-wise. Discussions on expanding the borders seemed to be a rotating story. On this day in 1995, the then-ACT chief minister Kate Carnell was looking to the NSW neighbour town of Goulburn to possibly become a part of the bush capital.

