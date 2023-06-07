Times Past: June 8, 1995

The Goulburn annexation was the brainchild of Goulburn Post columnist Ray Williams. It was born from Goulburn's need to have a reliable water supply. Mr Williams said there had been talk about Goulburn tapping into the ACT's water supply, so why stop there? The idea quickly developed a life of its own. The former NSW premier, and member for the Southern Highlands, John Fahey, told the paper merging the ACT and Goulburn was "certainly worth thinking about'' although he had reservations.

