The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

ACT Environment Minister Rebecca Vassarotti calls for more action on feral horses

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
Updated June 7 2023 - 3:11pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ACT Environment Minister Rebecca Vassarotti. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
ACT Environment Minister Rebecca Vassarotti. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

The ACT's Environment Minister has called on her NSW counterpart to take further action to address and manage feral horse populations.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.