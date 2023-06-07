World Knit and Crochet in Public Day is on Saturday

Grab your needles, hooks and yarn and head to Regatta Point on Saturday for World Knit and Crochet in Public Day.
The National Capital Authority is hosting a local event, with the support of Canberra Knitters and Crocheters.
It'll be at the National Capital Exhibition building at Regatta Point from 11am to 12.30pm on Saturday.
For a caffeine hit, the Walter Cafe next door will be open. There will also be a group photo at 11.30am.
World Knit in Public Day started in 2005 and is now celebrated around the globe with the motto "Better living through stitching together".
