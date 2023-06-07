The Canberra Times
World Knit and Crochet in Public Day is on Saturday

June 7 2023 - 3:30pm
Head to the National Capital Exhibition for World Knit and Crochet in Public Day on Saturday. Picture by Dom Northcott
Grab your needles, hooks and yarn and head to Regatta Point on Saturday for World Knit and Crochet in Public Day.

