The public display of Nazi symbols could soon be met with one-year jail terms as the federal government looks to introduce new laws in Parliament next week.
Imagery online and in-person displaying the Nazi Hakenkreuz, a hooked cross, and the Schutzstaffel, a stylised double-S, will be outlawed across Australia if amendments to counter-terrorism laws pass both houses.
The sale of items, such as flags and t-shirts, with these symbols will also be criminalised.
Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus announced the plans on Wednesday night, saying the changes would make clear there is "no place for evil symbols".
"There is no place in Australia for symbols that glorify the horrors of the Holocaust," the first law officer said.
"And we will no longer allow people to profit from the display and sale of items which celebrate the Nazis and their evil ideology."
The bill will exclude the symbol's use in religious, academic, educational, artistic, literary, journalistic or scientific settings.
A salute, often referred to as a Nazi or Roman salute, will not be outlawed in the bill, leaving it up to states and territories to decide.
Anyone found breaking the laws could face a penalty of up to 12 months in jail.
It's expected the laws will be considered from September after a Parliamentary intelligence and security committee reviews the proposal.
Jewish-Australian community organisation Anti-Defamation Commission welcomed the news, with chairman Dr Dvir Abramovich saying it was a "joyful and profound moment".
"I never lost faith that this fateful day will come to pass and did shed tears of joy," he said.
"This ban will be a resounding triumph for justice and a thunderous blow to the solar plexus of a resurgent neo-Nazi movement that will now realise that the law is no longer on its side.
"And although our work is not done, this is one more step forward in protecting the wells and foundations of democracy, our cherished way of life and our country."
The proposals to outlaw Nazi symbols have broad political support with Opposition Leader Peter Dutton backing the call in March.
Those in Queensland, Tasmania, Victoria and NSW already face jail time or fines for displaying Nazi symbols in public with bans also planned in Western Australia and the ACT.
I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.
