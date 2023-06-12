Plenty of dark corners and nooks to hide away in at the OCI, or settle into the coveted lounges near the fires. This place just keeps getting better, the selection of beers and wines just keeps getting bigger. The team stokes the fires early in the day so sneak in after lunch if you can, maybe catch some live music, and try a few of the dark beers on offer. Happy Hour is from 4-6pm. Fridays get particularly hot and bothered with some salsa dancing