The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Best places to eat and drink in Canberra during winter

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
Updated June 12 2023 - 11:31am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Don't let the cold stop you from heading out to enjoy the best food and wine of the winter months. Is there a better way to while away a few chilly hours than settling into a comfy chair somewhere, pouring a nice red wine, and enjoying a meal that reflects the best of the season's harvest?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.