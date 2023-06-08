It is almost two years since then-opposition leader Anthony Albanese wrote a newspaper column headed "Scott Morrison has turned rorting into an artform".
He was commenting on the Auditor-General's damning July 2021 report on the LNP's $660 million commuter car park fund which had been rolled out just ahead of the "miracle" 2019 election, and the $102.5 million sports rorts scandal.
Both had been attempts by the Coalition, which many commentators had already written off as being on a hiding to nothing, to use incumbency to buy enough votes to fall across the line.
It was a classic example of Tocqueville's warning that the greatest threat to democracy was the ability of politicians to bribe voters using the people's own money.
It was also part of a pattern of bad behaviour which had hit its straps a few years earlier with Barnaby Joyce's successful bid to relocate the Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority to his own electorate. He had been the Agriculture Minister in the Abbott government at the time.
The relocation went ahead despite a damning cost benefits analysis by Ernst and Young which warned it could "seriously dislocate" the ability of the APVMA to do its job.
That report, commissioned at a cost of $272,000, was kept under wraps until after the move was approved.
What Mr Albanese did not know when he put pen to paper was that even when the "park and rort" scandal came to light, there was worse to come.
It was subsequently revealed bushfire recovery funding appeared to have been distributed along party political lines, with LNP electorates getting the lion's share of the funding.
Even that paled into relative insignificance when compared to the Australian National Audit Office's report on the Morrison government's $2 billion Community Health and Hospitals program which landed on Tuesday.
According to the ANAO, only two of the 63 national partnership agreements were assessed as "highly suitable" - the nominal benchmark for being shortlisted for funding.
It said the program, also rolled out in the lead up to the 2019 election, was "ineffective and fell short of ethical requirements".
It also found almost half of the projects were in marginal electorates.
These findings have, in turn, seen crossbench MPs accuse public servants within the Health Department of "bending to political will" by letting pork-barrelling proceed unchecked.
"By all accounts, the Health Department just had to stand by and monitor the news to see where the money was going to be spent," Dr Sophie Scamps, the independent MP for Mackellar, said.
Western Australian independent Kate Chaney was also stunned by the way public servants had apparently acquiesced in what appears to have been a misuse of taxpayers' funds.
"Departments should be delivering frank and fearless advice, and there is evidence here that that's just not happening," she said.
While pork-barrelling has long been practiced by all political parties, few governments have been brazen enough to take it the lengths the Coalition did during its term of office.
There is a clear ethical divide between the politicians who sign off on this behaviour and the electorate which sees this as borderline corruption.
This, and the LNP's other dubious vote-buying schemes, should be referred to the National Anti Corruption Commission which comes into being on July 1.
It's time to let the independent arbiter decide where the boundaries are.
