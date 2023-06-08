The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Editorial

Coalition's latest rorting masterclass hard to top

By The Canberra Times
June 9 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Morrison government took pork-barrelling to new heights. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
The Morrison government took pork-barrelling to new heights. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

It is almost two years since then-opposition leader Anthony Albanese wrote a newspaper column headed "Scott Morrison has turned rorting into an artform".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Editorial
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.