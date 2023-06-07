The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

'We should do it once': Sports Minister Anika Wells on Canberra stadium

Natalie Vikhrov
By Natalie Vikhrov
Updated June 7 2023 - 6:11pm, first published 5:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Minister for Sport Anika Wells. Picture by Keegan Carroll
Minister for Sport Anika Wells. Picture by Keegan Carroll

Addressing Canberra's stadium needs be done once and done well, says Federal Sports Minister Anika Wells, amid ongoing debate around ageing sporting infrastructure in the ACT.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Vikhrov

Natalie Vikhrov

Federal politics and public service reporter

Natalie Vikhrov reports on federal politics and public service for The Canberra Times. Prior to this, she spent several years covering human rights in Eastern Europe, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Get in touch via natalie.vikhrov@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.