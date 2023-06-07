Addressing Canberra's stadium needs be done once and done well, says Federal Sports Minister Anika Wells, amid ongoing debate around ageing sporting infrastructure in the ACT.
The Canberra Stadium in Bruce has seen no major federal investment in decades, and sporting codes such as the NRL have recently weighed in criticising the existing venue for losing its appeal and being "no longer fit-for-purpose".
ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr has called for a redevelopment of the existing Canberra Stadium while others, including independent ACT senator David Pocock want to see a new sporting precinct erected in Civic.
Speaking to reporters at the National Press Club on Wednesday, Ms Wells said the issue "is under live discussion with all parties concerned".
"We should do it once and we should do it well," she said.
May's federal budget included no funding for either a new Civic facility nor a Canberra stadium upgrade, with Finance Minister Katy Gallagher pointing to a lack of a business case from the ACT.
"I look forward to continuing to work with Minister [Katy] Gallagher and [Infrastructure Minister Catherine] King alongside Chief Minister [Andrew] Barr to bar to resolve this," Ms Wells said.
In an Alicia Payne-led inquiry, examining ways to enhance Canberra's significance and the role of the national capital, the Canberra Raiders, ACT Brumbies and A-League Men's want a Civic stadium considered.
NRL executive general manager Andrew Every listed why Canberra is losing out on events rights to other centres with stadiums, such as Townsville and Parramatta, saying the venue falls short of NRL major events standards, including connectivity and technology and it no longer meets "minimum venue requirements" for rugby league fan experience.
Scheduling male and female events on the same day was "unfeasible" at the stadium due to a lack of gender-inclusive facilities, according to Mr Every.
He also said a national stadium in the city would help change the perception Canberra is a regional sporting destination, while warning that investing in upgrades at the existing site would fix only some of the stadium's deficiencies.
Natalie Vikhrov reports on federal politics and public service for The Canberra Times. Prior to this, she spent several years covering human rights in Eastern Europe, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Get in touch via natalie.vikhrov@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
