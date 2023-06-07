Police are renewing calls for information into the whereabouts of Nec Gorman, who escaped from custody at the ACT Supreme Court earlier this week.
The 25-year-old is wanted by police after facing, then escaping, ACT Supreme Court about 4pm on Monday, June 5, following his sentencing by Acting Justice Richard Refshauge.
After the judge adjourned to his chambers and before the man could be taken back into cells, he bolted from the court, evading the capture of two ACT Corrective Services officers.
He was last seen about 4.30pm on Monday in the area of John Gorton Drive in Denman Prospect getting off a bus.
He is described as Caucasian in appearance, with a slim build, and short, dark hair. At the time he escaped custody, he was seen wearing a grey polo shirt, grey jumper, grey track suit pants and white socks.
Police believe Mr Gorman may have approached and spoken to members of the public while in Denman Prospect, and would like to speak to anyone who interacted with him that afternoon or since.
Members of the public are urged not to approach Mr Gorman, but to contact ACT Policing Operations on 131 444 (please quote reference 7449627) to report any information regarding his whereabouts.
Kerem Doruk joined the Canberra Times as a cadet in 2023. Kerem covers local stories in the national capital. You can email story ideas or tips to Kerem at kerem.doruk@austcommunitymedia.com.au
