The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

ACT Policing renews calls for information on escapee Nec Gorman

Kerem Doruk
By Kerem Doruk
Updated June 7 2023 - 5:42pm, first published 3:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nec Gorman gets off a bus in Denman Prospect about 4.30pm on Monday. Picture supplied
Nec Gorman gets off a bus in Denman Prospect about 4.30pm on Monday. Picture supplied

A prisoner has been photographed hopping off a bus within minutes of making a daring escape from a Canberra courtroom.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kerem Doruk

Kerem Doruk

Cadet Journalist

Kerem Doruk joined the Canberra Times as a cadet in 2023. Kerem covers local stories in the national capital. You can email story ideas or tips to Kerem at kerem.doruk@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.