A prisoner has been photographed hopping off a bus within minutes of making a daring escape from a Canberra courtroom.
Where Nec Gorman went after escaping custody at the ACT Supreme Court was revealed on Wednesday, when police released a picture of him as part of a renewed call for information on his whereabouts.
Gorman, 25, has been a wanted man since he ran from the courtroom about 4pm on Monday, moments after Acting Justice Richard Refshauge sentenced him to jail time.
After the judge adjourned to his chambers and before the man could be taken back into cells, he bolted from the court, evading the capture of two ACT Corrective Services officers.
He fled the court building in Civic by running out through side doors, which are locked from the outside, wearing a grey jumper, polo shirt and tracksuit pants common for detainees of the Alexander Maconochie Centre.
About half an hour after his escape, he was seen getting off the bus in the area of John Gorton Drive in Denman Prospect.
He is described as Caucasian in appearance, with a slim build, and short, dark hair.
Police believe Gorman may have approached and spoken to members of the public while in Denman Prospect, and would like to speak to anyone who interacted with him that afternoon or since.
Members of the public are urged not to approach Gorman, but to contact ACT Policing operations on 131 444 (please quote reference 7449627) to report any information regarding his whereabouts.
Kerem Doruk
