Weston Creek auction market the strongest of all Canberra regions: Report

By Jessica Taulaga
Updated June 7 2023 - 4:01pm, first published 3:59pm
Tim Burke calling an auction in Canberra.
Weston Creek's auction market is supreme among all Canberra regions after new data revealed the region recorded the strongest clearance rate for May, while Canberra's overall auction market has weakened over the year.

