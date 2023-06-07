The Canberra Times
Crackdown on hoons as ACT toughens laws to tackle dangerous driving

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
Updated June 8 2023 - 5:47am, first published 5:30am
Drivers caught speeding and street racing will now face tougher penalties following significant pressure that forced the ACT government to act on road safety.

