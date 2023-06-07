Most Australian firms are too focused on business-as-usual, hampering productivity and leaving them at risk of losing out to competitors, a leading think tank has warned.
As the Reserve Bank of Australia has turned the spotlight on weak productivity as a major inflation risk, a report by the Committee for Economic Development of Australia (CEDA) has found many firms are not well set up to transform the way they operate, causing them to under-perform their competitors.
The survey of 149 business managers found that those firms that were the most dynamic were consistently more profitable and productive than their competitors.
CEDA chief executive officer Melinda Cilento said the most dynamic firms were those that critically analysed their performance, actively searched for new openings and ensured they had the resources available to seize opportunities when they arose.
Ms Cilento said such dynamic capabilities had been largely under-appreciated, but would be important in helping address the nation's productivity problem.
The nation's productivity - the amount produced for a given unit of labour - has barely improved in more than a decade.
Reserve Bank of Australia governor Philip Lowe has warned it needs to increase if the nation is to achieve sustainable wage growth.
Ms Cilento said often firms did not allow enough spare capacity to enable them to "lift their eyes and look to the future to ensure they can survive amid uncertainty".
But, she said, creating the space to be able to identify and seize opportunities was not enough.
Ms Cilento said firms also needed to have the processes and culture in place to successfully transform themselves.
A key aspect of this was having a diverse workforce.
The CEDA study found that 81 per cent of the best performing companies had a board that included at least one woman, at least one person with scientific or technological expertise and at least one with international experience.
Just 26 per cent of the weakest performing firms had boards with this composition.
The federal government has flagged its ambition to improve the nation's productivity performance, including by boosting competition and making the economy more dynamic.
Ms Cilento said the federal government should also look at ways to support productivity improvements in the provision of public services, including health, aged care and education services administered by the states and territories.
The CEDA executive also called for basic changes that had long been on the reform agenda, such as national recognition of occupational licenses, to be adopted.
