Finally, tough reforms to curb trauma

Tough new road safety legislation has been swept into law in the ACT Assembly, finally bringing the territory closer in line with NSW on penalties for dangerous driving and speeding.
It brings the curtain down on a robust public debate which rolled into a lengthy inquiry.
Not since university student Clea Rose was mowed down and killed by an unlicensed youth in a stolen car in the Civic bus interchange in 2005 has such a sharp focus been placed on aberrant ACT driver behaviour, and what should be done about it.
Police will now have the power to automatically suspend the licence of a driver exceeding the limit by 45kmh or more, and seize and impound that vehicle.
Street racing and hooning could result in penalties of up to $16,000 or even a 12-month prison sentence. Even first-time offenders, if the circumstances are aggravated by such idiocy as having a minor in the car while travelling at high speed, will face very tough penalties.
These reforms can't come soon enough. Off the back of the 2022 spike in the ACT road toll and some horrific testimony to the ACT Assembly's dangerous driving inquiry, these were the tougher laws we needed - and which police have welcomed.
Police have recounted the stories of how officers were appalled at drivers who were ticketed for high speed offences being allowed, under the law, to simply drive away again.
No longer.
But it is important to note that a couple of legal anomalies, equally important in addressing unsafe ACT driving behaviour, still remain outstanding.
One, which sits within another bill yet to be presented, is that of trespassing within a motor vehicle.
Currently a legal loophole allows a car thief to walk free from court if police cannot prove definitively through DNA evidence that the offender drove the stolen vehicle.
Last year, the territory was in the grip of a car theft crisis; per capita, Canberra was Australia's car theft capital. Thieves were stealing cars and when detected, driving so dangerously that other motorists' - and police - lives were at threat.
In the ACT, what would seem to be the most obvious evidence - the offender's DNA all over contact surfaces such as the steering wheel - is not sufficient to drive a conviction.
Amendments to existing criminal law are needed to close this loophole quickly because unless recidivist car theft is addressed and the laws which support it made water-tight, our roads will always be unsafe.
The other major issue - that of setting in place a regulation requiring doctors to report a when a patient's medical condition makes them unsafe to drive - could prove problematic.
Four-year-old Blake Corney was killed family in 2018 when a truck driver's medical condition triggered a crash.
Mandatory reporting for GPs on fitness to drive is law in the Northern Territory and South Australia.
The ACT government has pledged to pursue a similar regulatory approach here but says it will take time - perhaps as long as 12 months - to ensure such changes comply with the Human Rights Act.
However, heavy fines, confiscation of vehicles and withdrawing driver licences are just one suite of tools to address road safety.
In the quest for "Vision Zero"- zero deaths on our roads - it's road-user attitudes which will drive the biggest change.
