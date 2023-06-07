The Canberra Times
Finally, tough reforms to curb trauma

By The Canberra Times
June 8 2023 - 5:30am
The family of Blake Corney, Camille Jago, Aidan Corney, 6, and Andrew Corney. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
The family of Blake Corney, Camille Jago, Aidan Corney, 6, and Andrew Corney. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Tough new road safety legislation has been swept into law in the ACT Assembly, finally bringing the territory closer in line with NSW on penalties for dangerous driving and speeding.

