Tesla haters have valid reasons, but don't know what they are

Elon Musk and Tesla have plenty of fans, but also plenty of detractors. People younger than me would likely call them haters.
Similar to the expression 'never meet your heroes' (because you'll only be disappointed), never find out too much about your favourite car brand or founder because the same thing will happen.
I haven't felt the same about Ford since I learned about the Pinto affair from the 1970s. Toyota had the sticky accelerator pedal cover-up from 2009, General Motors had the ignition switch scandal in 2014, and the VW group (which includes Audi) had Dieselgate in 2015, just as some examples.
Fans will point to Musk's various good ideas and successes, while detractors point to things he said that were utter BS to hyper-inflate a stock price or just get himself in the media to avoid the need for advertising.
In South Australia, Tesla built the world's largest battery bank at the time for grid storage on what was basically a dare to Musk over Twitter. And they succeeded.
Musk also started The Boring Company which uses the same machinery as everyone else (so it's not the revolution he claimed) and when he said that a 50km tunnel through the Blue Mountains of NSW could be done for $1 billion the Aussie media, with the help of some engineers, were very quick to call BS, pointing out it would cost 10 to 50 times that.
However, some of the mainstream media - and many shareholders it seems - aren't so quick to verify anything he claims.
SpaceX, one of Musk's companies with with private investors (Tesla is public), has launched many payloads into low Earth orbit including a few crews to the International Space Station, but they're also still banking on people believing the as-yet impossible fantasy of humans reaching Mars (and if they somehow survive the trip, colonising it).
Bringing this back to cars, Tesla's Fully Self Driving (FSD) isn't. While some have claimed their life was saved by FSD (which is still in development), crash investigations have shown that others lost their lives by putting too much faith in it. Some countries have banned Tesla from advertising it as Autopilot or any misleading terms which may cause drivers to stop supervising when they're still legally responsible for controlling the vehicle, and some customers are suing Tesla claiming they were mislead about its capabilities.
Musk also doesn't win new friends with his public speaking. He made a claim in April 2023 that Tesla could cut prices so far they'd be able sell cars for zero profit and instead make money from the (as-yet unfinished) autonomy tech, but added the condescending remark "Not sure how many of you will appreciate the profundity of what I've just said, but it is extremely significant."
After thinking about it briefly, my conclusion was he's more than willing to make money selling (and also licencing) an expensive unfinished feature (FSD is over $10,000 as an option in Australia), as well as reselling it by way of deactivating software features when Tesla buys back used vehicles and prepares them for resale.
As for fans and haters, so far as I can tell very few people actually learn about the good and the bad; they just jump on one bandwagon or the other because it suits their own world view. And in this way I think the band Nickelback can help us explain why there are so many haters.
There was a study by a Finnish PhD student in 2014 which basically came to the conclusion that it was bandwagon hate. But where did the hate come from to start with? The shortest explanation I can give is their least exciting songs from the noughties got stupid amounts of constant airplay in an era when broadcast radio still controlled what was available to listen to. They were very successful despite the non-fans getting sick and tired of hearing their overplayed songs.
I think some of the Musk and Tesla hate comes from the same place. Fans are so good at ignoring the bad that the haters feel they need to exist just to counterbalance them.
There's probably some jealousy too but he does also regularly fall well short of his ambitious claims. Whatever the case, if you don't want your conclusions changed, keep yourself in the dark about Musk's achievements, failings, and unfulfilled promises.
