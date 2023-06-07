The sky has opened in Canberra on Thursday following an unusually warm start to winter.
The temperatures have been so unusual, in fact, the first week of the new season is the warmest ever recorded in the nation's capital.
Despite that, Canberra is expected to receive its first big downpour in a while, with maximum temperature of 15 degrees being reached as the rain slows throughout the day.
There is a 90 per cent chance of seven to 20 millimetres of rain in Canberra on Thursday, easing in the evening, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.
Duty forecaster at the Bureau of Meteorology Kate Doyle said severe weather warnings are in place in parts of the south-west slopes, but in regard to strong wind conditions.
"If you're looking at heading out to those mountainous regions today, make sure you're aware of the weather conditions and planning for them accordingly," she said.
Wind speeds closer to home are expected to be 15 to 25 kmh, moving to 20 to 30 kmh towards the middle of the day.
There are no severe weather warnings in place for the capital, but Ms Doyle encouraged Canberrans to keep an eye on things in case something does come up.
The first week of winter in Canberra experienced an average minimum temperature of seven degrees, but a cooler change is coming through.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"We have a front following this one tomorrow which is going to bring out the potential for a shower or two around the western parts of the ACT," Ms Doyle said.
"It does mean we are returning to cooler conditions after we see the second front go through. We are expecting a high pressure system to start moving in its wake.
"Clear skies are also aiding to bring up cooler temperatures from the south, helping to make those temperatures a little bit cooler."
Friday in the capital is expecting a maximum of 13 degrees following a minimum of 5, with just a small chance of rain. Winds may reach a maximum of 30 kmh in the evening.
The same maximum is expected on Saturday, but temperatures are marked to reach a familiar minimum of just zero degrees before the day officially starts.
Three more maximum temperatures are expected from Sunday through to Tuesday, with minimums expected to be zero, one, and one respectively.
The Bureau has marked Tuesday as the day the rain will likely return, with a 70 per cent chance of a maximum of 10 millimetres expected.
The Wednesday that follows will also likely be a wet one, with a cold 12 degrees and a minimum of 3 expected.
A rainy day in the beginning of May broke the record for the coldest day of the month in 23 years, matching last week's average minimum temperature with a maximum of just 7.8 degrees.
The temperature sits at 10 degrees at 7am on Thursday morning.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.