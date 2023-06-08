ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr has declared "any boss who sacks you for leaving a little early on Friday to get to the game is a bum" as Jarrod Croker prepares to make Raiders history.
If you were worried about leaving work early for a 6pm kick-off for Croker's 300th NRL game at Canberra Stadium on Friday night, Barr had this to say when contacted by The Canberra Times sports scribe David Polkinghorne.
"Bit of a stretch to take the whole day ahead of a 6pm kick off ... but any boss who sacks you for leaving a little early on Friday to get to the game is a bum," Barr tweeted.
If that isn't enough proof of what Croker means to Canberra, try this.
The Raiders fan posted a call to arms on The Greenhouse Facebook page, offering to buy tickets for fans who wouldn't usually be able to afford a seat.
He has bought more than 20, hopeful a spur of the moment decision can help "anyone who has been having a really tough trot through life at the moment, the people who are battling the demons and need a little bit of extra motivation".
"I've only given away about 20 tickets so far but very determined to give away a lot more than that before kick-off," Burton told The Locker Room.
"It was honestly very spur of the moment, didn't think too much about it. Was just happy to do it for the people who wouldn't usually be able to make it to the game, as it's such a big occasion for Croker's 300th."
Jordan Rapana knows Jarrod Croker's Raiders try-scoring record would take some beating. The skipper has 135 and Rapana - who just scored his 100th NRL try - sits in fourth with 95 for Canberra after starting his career on the Gold Coast.
It would take a minor miracle to run Croker down, but even then, Rapana isn't sure if he wants to.
"I've re-signed for another year, but I almost don't want to catch him - that's how much he means to the club and to me," Rapana said.
"I want him to beat older 'Toots' [Jason Croker] in most games, and I want him to get top points scoring and top try scoring and I want him to keep it because he deserves it."
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
