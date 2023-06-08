The Canberra Times
Andrew Barr declares 'any boss who sacks you for leaving early to get to Jarrod Croker's 300th Raiders NRL game is a bum'

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
Updated June 8 2023 - 3:26pm, first published 3:00pm
ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr has declared "any boss who sacks you for leaving a little early on Friday to get to the game is a bum" as Jarrod Croker prepares to make Raiders history.

Local News

