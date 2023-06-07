ACT Policing is asking the public to assist in finding missing teenager Evie Jausnik.
Police say she has not been seen or heard from since 10pm on Tuesday, and she was last seen at her home in Fisher.
Police and family hold concerns for her welfare.
Evie is described as being around 175cm tall and of Caucasian appearance, with a heavier build, red hair and brown eyes.
She is believed to be wearing a grey shirt and black tracksuit pants with 'Champion' logos on both, and black Nike shoes.
Anyone with information that could assist in finding Evie is urged to contact ACT Policing Communications on 131 444. The reference number is 7450830.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
