ACT police looking for missing teenager Evie Jausnik

Sara Garrity
By Sara Garrity
Updated June 8 2023 - 10:18am, first published 9:52am
She was last seen at her family home in Fisher. Pictures supplied
ACT Policing is asking the public to assist in finding missing teenager Evie Jausnik.

