The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

ESA Commissioner Georgeina Whelan gives evidence in Orroral Valley fire inquiry

Hannah Neale
By Hannah Neale
Updated June 8 2023 - 2:25pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ACT Emergency Services Agency commissioner Georgeina Whelan leaves court. Picture by Hannah Neale
ACT Emergency Services Agency commissioner Georgeina Whelan leaves court. Picture by Hannah Neale

The ACT's emergency services boss only found out this week that Defence pilots can make unauthorised landings, after a helicopter stop for a "piss break" sparked a bushfire which would end up devastating Namadgi National Park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hannah Neale

Hannah Neale

Reporter

Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.