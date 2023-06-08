The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

Employer keep hiring despite weakening growth

Adrian Rollins
By Adrian Rollins
June 9 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Demand for workers has barely slackened despite mounting evidence the economy is slowing under pressure from high interest rates.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adrian Rollins

Adrian Rollins

Journalist

Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.