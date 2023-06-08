Demand for workers has barely slackened despite mounting evidence the economy is slowing under pressure from high interest rates.
The number of jobs on the nation's payroll increased by 0.5 per cent in the month to May 13 to be up 3.7 per cent from a year earlier, according to an analysis of data undertaken by the Australian Bureau of Statistics. The rise outstrips population growth, which is less than 2 per cent.
Though employment is a lag indicator because of the weeks often taken to fill a job vacancy, the result shows the jobs market is entering the economic downturn with considerable momentum.
The economy expanded by just 0.2 per cent in the March quarter, according to ABS data, and is expected to slow sharply in coming months, with some economists warning it could dip into recession.
Treasurer Jim Chalmers said the national accounts figures confirmed that growth was slowing "as we expected". The government has forecast gross domestic product to soften to 1.5 per cent by mid-2024.
But the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development reckons the downturn may be even sharper, forecasting annual GDP to drop to 1.8 per cent this year and 1.4 per cent in 2024 as high interest rates and rising living costs push down on household spending, which is a key driver of activity.
Reflecting this sharper downturn, the OECD is more optimistic about the inflation outlook than the Reserve Bank of Australia, forecasting it to fall to the top of the central bank's 2 to 3 per cent target band by the end of next year, six months earlier than is predicted by the RBA.
In its latest assessment of the Australia economy the organisation, headed by former Morrison government minister Mathias Cormann, predicts interest rates will stay at current elevated levels until well into 2024, helping drive a deepening slowdown in the economy over the next 18 months that will push the unemployment rate up to 4.6 per cent.
The Australian downturn is expected to occur in the context of an overall deterioration in the global economy.
The OECD forecasts global growth to slow to 2.7 per cent this year before edging up to 2.9 per cent in 2024.
The World Bank is even more downbeat. In forecasts released earlier this week, it predicted the global economy would expand by just 2.1 per cent this year.
The outlook for advanced economies is even weaker. The multilateral institution forecasts growth there will slow to a meagre 0.7 per cent and remain weak through 2024.
World Bank chief economist Indermit Gill, said international economic conditions were "precarious".
Despite the economic slowdown, the OECD urged the Australian government to do more to improve its finances, including possible tax increases.
Mr Cormann's former colleagues in the opposition were highly critical of a modest government changes to tighten access to generous tax concessions on earning from very large superannuation balances earlier this year.
But the organisation led by the former Coalition finance minister has urged the federal government to go further.
The OECD said the government needs to do more to tackle the budget's structural deficit, warning that the cost of the nation's ageing population will intensify.
The organisation said raising taxes should be part of reforms, including deeper cuts to superannuation tax handouts and changes to the GST.
"Raising further revenue, such as through reducing private pension tax breaks and increasing receipts from the goods and services tax, should be considered," the OECD said.
The government has resisted insistent calls for it to make bolder superannuation tax changes and revise or axe controversial stage three cuts due to come into effect from next year.
The OECD has also urged the government to take more action to contain costs, including redesigning aspects of the National Disability Insurance Scheme and improving the way infrastructure projects are selected and implemented.
Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times
