Amid ongoing struggles to recruit psychiatrists to Canberra, a doctor being investigated over a health complaint was hired as the sole psychiatrist at a new mental health hospital.
Deakin Private Hospital, which has a young adult ward, employed a psychiatrist who is not allowed to work with children or teenagers earlier this year.
The doctor ceased working there shortly after The Canberra Times asked questions about his employment, prompted by the concerns of a health advocate.
The conditions were imposed by the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency (AHPRA) because the NSW Health Care Commission is investigating a complaint against the doctor. There is no suggestion the man has committed any wrongdoing.
"A condition aims to restrict a practitioner's practice in some way, to protect the public," the AHPRA website explains.
The doctor, who has advanced training in child and adolescent psychiatry, is not allowed to treat patients under the age of 18.
Mental Health Minister Emma Davidson said no child or teenage patients had been admitted to the private hospital when Deakin Private employed the doctor.
The psychiatrist has conditions regarding "communication issues" such as "anger management and boundary setting" and "work/life balance and dealing with stress".
He is subject to Category C conditions, which require indirect supervision by someone contactable by phone for emergencies.
The Canberra Times is not aware of the specific nature of the complaints made against the psychiatrist.
There is no suggestion the doctor violated his registration requirements while working in the ACT.
However, his brief employment as the sole psychiatrist at the hospital, illustrates the ACT's struggle to employ medical professionals in various specialties, including psychiatry.
"[It is a] phenomenon that is not just in the ACT, it's any sort of large regional areas," Australian Medical Association ACT branch president Professor Walter Abhayaratna said.
Deakin Private Hospital, which started operating on March 23, employs one psychiatrist, a general practitioner and several psychologists, CEO Joanne Levin said in early July.
It also has a number of other staff such as nurses and allied health professionals.
It has 52 beds, including a 12-bed unit for young adults aged 16 and older.
The workforce shortages have delayed the opening of the young adult ward, Ms Levin said on July 6.
"We're still working recruiting psychiatrists, and we'll continue to do that. We need to make sure that we've gotten the appropriate amount of psychiatrists in the workforce before we open that service," she said.
"However, a lot of adult psychiatrists will very comfortably admit patients, depending on their maturity in that 17 and 18-year-old age group. So we're just working with our doctors around that and also making sure that we're ready to meet those needs when we open the unit."
On May 19, health advocate Diane Whitcombe wrote to the owner of the Deakin Private Hospital, iMH, expressing concerns about the psychiatrist's employment. She said she became aware of it after speaking with one of the man's former patients.
On May 26, Ms Levin told Ms Whitcombe that the man had complied with his regulatory requirements. She also said more psychiatrists were to be employed by the hospital in coming weeks.
Ms Davidson also responded to a letter from Ms Whitecombe on May 31, saying she had "no reason to believe that patient safety and care is compromised" and that the doctor had met all the requirements of his registration.
On May 30, The Canberra Times sent questions to iMH regarding the doctor.
Two days later on June 1, Ms Levin said he was no longer working at the hospital.
She said the doctor had been employed through a locum agency contract, which is a recruitment agency that supplies temporary medical staff, and his agency contract had concluded.
Ms Levin did not say when the doctor's employment started or ended.
An ACT Health spokesperson said ACT Health investigated Ms Whitecombe's complaint to ensure the hospital was meeting the conditions of its licence, and it understands the psychiatrist was compliant.
Elsewhere, Calvary Care-run mental health hospital Hyson Green, which has 42 beds, employs eight psychiatrists.
The ACT has higher levels of depression and anxiety than other jurisdictions, so having the workforce to look after mental health patients was "vitally important" for the territory, Dr Abhayaratna said.
'When you look at the services provided to adolescents and young adults, it's a very, very important part of their lives ... a very vulnerable time of their lives," he said.
"If you don't address the issues early, it can affect them often for decades."
Without commenting on the specific case, Dr Abhayaratna said it was important medical professionals had fair and timely responses when complaints were made against them.
"We are aware that some investigations over recent years have been not timely at all, and it's been a very complicated process, and we should learn from that experience," he said.
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
