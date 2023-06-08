After the success of the free wings giveaway earlier this year, Bleachers Sports Bar is ready to switch things up, this time with 100 free burgers up for grabs.
Bleachers tasty burgers will be served up absolutely free for one day only just so they can put a smile on the faces of hungry Canberrans. Each customer will be able to sink their teeth into a Black Angus smash, chicken, or mushroom burger with 100 freebies to be divided over the lunch and dinner rush.
Fifty burgers will be available from noon until gone, and another 50 available from 5pm until gone.
The best part - there are absolutely no strings attached. All you need to do is head to Bleachers on Monday, June 19, and be at the front of the line before the freebies run out.
The menu will be available for those keen to wash their burger down with a cold bevvie or if you're keen to grab some tasty sides.
All are welcome. Once the 100 are gone (or if you want to have a second serving), Bleacher's delicious burgers will be on offer for only $10. No table bookings, this is a first-in, best-dressed situation.
Bleachers Sports Bar is located at 33 Northbourne Avenue, City
For more info head to Bleachers Bar's website.
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
